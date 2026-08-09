Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hails the Uttar Pradesh T20 League as a major platform for young cricketers to get opportunities in the IPL and the Indian team. The 36-year-old will captain Lucknow Falcons in the fourth season starting August 14.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes the Uttar Pradesh T20 League provides a major platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent and earn opportunities in the IPL and eventually the Indian team.

The 36-year-old pacer, who is set to captain Lucknow Falcons in the fourth season of the UP T20 League, highlighted how the tournament has already helped youngsters make the jump to the IPL. "It is a great opportunity for young players. If you look back, young players who came from nowhere have succeeded before. Our own team provides the best examples; players like Abhinandan and Vipraj were picked by the team, performed well, and were subsequently selected for the IPL. So, I think it is a massive opportunity for everyone; if they possess talent, they can get picked for the IPL or the Indian team."

UP T20 League Season 4 Details

The fourth season of the UP T20 League will begin on August 14, with defending champions Kashi Rudras taking on Meerut Mavericks in the opening match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Bhuvneshwar will lead Lucknow Falcons after a stellar IPL 2026 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he played a key role in their title-winning campaign and finished with 28 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar will now look to guide Lucknow Falcons to their maiden UP T20 League title as the tournament expands to two venues for the first time. The 24-day competition will feature 34 matches, with the opening phase being played in Lucknow before the action moves to Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Tournament Schedule and Venues

Ekana Cricket Stadium will host 22 matches over 13 matchdays, while Kanpur will stage the remaining 12 games, including the entire knockout phase. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played on September 3, followed by Qualifier 2 on September 4. The final is scheduled for September 6 in Kanpur.

The opening weekend will see Noida Kings face Kanpur Superstars and Lucknow Falcons take on Gaur Gorakhpur Lions on August 15. Kashi Rudras will then face Kanpur Superstars on August 16, while Meerut Mavericks will meet Gaur Gorakhpur Lions later that day.

The tournament will also feature several double-header days as the organisers seek to provide a bigger platform for Uttar Pradesh's emerging domestic talent. With matches being held across Lucknow and Kanpur, the fourth season is expected to offer another opportunity for young players to make an impression in front of selectors and IPL franchises.