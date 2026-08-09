North Delhi Strikers beat New Delhi Tigers by 7 wickets in Match 18 of DPL 2026. After restricting the Tigers to 161/8 with Vikas Dixit taking 3/28, the Strikers chased the target in 19.1 overs, led by captain Sarthak Ranjan's 65(43).

North Delhi Strikers registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over New Delhi Tigers in Match 18 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, powered by a captain's knock from Sarthak Ranjan and a disciplined, well-rounded bowling performance.

Strikers' bowlers restrict Tigers

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, North Delhi Strikers restricted New Delhi Tigers to 161/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Atulya Pandey gave the Tigers a brisk start with 32 off 21 balls, featuring six boundaries. However, North Delhi Strikers kept taking wickets at crucial junctures. Vikas Dixit was the standout bowler, breaking partnerships through the middle and death overs to finish with excellent figures of 3/28 in four overs. Despite middle-order contributions from skipper Himmat Singh (24 off 17), Aaryan Sharma (25 off 21), and Hrithik Shokeen (35* off 25), the Tigers struggled to break free against a disciplined Strikers attack where all five front-line bowlers, Akhil Chaudhary (1/33), Ajay Yadav (1/32), Arjun Rapria (1/35), Mayank Dagar (1/32), and Vikas Dixit--picked up at least one wicket.

Sarthak Ranjan's captain's knock powers chase

Chasing 162 for victory, North Delhi Strikers made light work of the target, reaching 165/3 in 19.1 overs. Captain Sarthak Ranjan led from the front with a masterful 65 off 43 balls, striking three fours and five towering sixes. Ranjan shared a massive 102-run opening partnership off 70 balls with Vaibhav Kandpal, who anchored brilliantly with 41 off 36 deliveries. Though Revant Rakyan picked up 2/26 to briefly stall the chase, quickfire cameos from Yash Bhatia (19 off 9), Bharat Sindhwani (24* off 18), and Yash Dabas (14* off 9) comfortably guided the Strikers home with five balls to spare.