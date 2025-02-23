IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Kohli breaks Azharuddin's Indian ODI record after taking Naseem's catch

Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian fielder in ODIs during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai.

Team India star batter Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Sunday, February 23.

Virat Kohli has completed 157 catches in his ODI career, making him the most successful Indian fielder in the history of the format. The batting star shattered former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s record of 156 catches in ODI. Kohli and Azharuddin were levelled at 156 catches after the former took two catches in India’s opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Overall, Virat Kohli is the third-most successful fielder in the history of ODI cricket after Ricky Ponting and Mahela Jayawardene, who took 218 and 160 catches, respectively. Kohli became the most successful Indian fielder after he took the catch of Naseem Shah in the 47th over of Pakistan’s batting.

Virat Kohli has extended his Indian ODI record to 158 matches when he took the final catch of Khushdil Shah off Harshit Rana’s delivery. The batting legend has always been electrifying on the field, showcasing his exceptional reflexes, athleticism, and safe pair of hands that made him one of the finest fielders in the world.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is just 15 runs short of becoming the third batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to complete 14000 runs in ODI cricket. He is also on the verge of becoming the fastest batter to achieve this milestone, breaking Tendulkar’s all-time record of 350 innings to 14,000 runs.

Pakistan bundled out for 241 against India

After skipper Mohammad Rizwan opted to bat first, Pakistan were bundled out for 241 in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel led the team’s batting with an innings of 62 off 76 balls and also formed a crucial 104-run partnership for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 46 off 77 balls, to lift Pakistan from 47/2 to 151/3.

The middle-order batter Khushdil Shah played an innings of 38 off 39 balls to take Pakistan 200-run mark. His partnership with Salman Agha (19 off 24 balls) was vital to ensure that Pakistan was not restricted by India below 200 runs. Naseem Shah made valuable contributions with 14 off 16 balls to help the side put up 241 on the board.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack with figures 3/40 at an economy rate of 4.40 in 9 overs. Hardik Pandya picked two wickets while conceding 31 runs at an economy rate of 3.90 in eight overs. Apart from Kuldeep and Hardik, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana too contributed to India’s bowling by taking a wicket each.

