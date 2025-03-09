IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Virat Kohli vs Santner could be game-defining clash; check head-to-head stats

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand features a key battle between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Santner, with their head-to-head record and Kohli's struggles against left-arm spinners set to influence the outcome.

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Virat Kohli vs Santner could be game-defining clash; check head-to-head stats snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 9, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

As Team India faces New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final, there is one match-up that could define the outcome of the match: India's star batter Virat Kohli versus Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner.

Both Virat and Santner have had brilliant CT 2025 campaigns. While Virat is the fourth-highest run-getter with 217 runs at an average of over 72 with a century and fifty each, Santner has taken seven wickets at an average of 27.71, with best figures of 3/43.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the Virat-Santner match-up has been very even. While the 36-year-old was troubled heavily by Santner in last year's Test series defeat to Kiwis at home, Virat has fine numbers against the Kiwi skipper.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Will Indian spinners outclass Kiwis' resilience in Dubai final?

Both have faced each other in 16 innings, with Virat having made 180 runs in 259 balls at an average of 60.00 and a strike rate of 69.49. He has hit five fours and two sixes to Santner, but has been dismissed only three times.

Since 2020, left arm spinners have restricted and troubled Virat. He has scored 372 runs off them in 26 innings at an average of 33.81, being dismissed 11 times. He has faced 495 balls against them and struck at 75.15. Just 15 fours and four sixes have been hit by Virat against left-armers.

Who will prevail victorious in this mini-battle?

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Jodhpur artisan sells drums featuring Rohit, Pant, Bumrah, Pandya & more (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Jodhpur artisan sells drums featuring Rohit, Pant, Bumrah, Pandya & more (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: From fans to relatives, India performs havans, aartis, prayers and more (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: From fans to relatives, India performs havans, aartis, prayers and more (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: UP artists creates jaw-dropping wall painting of Rohit Sharma lifting trophy (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: UP artist creates jaw-dropping wall painting of Rohit Sharma lifting trophy (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Are Kiwis struggling against spin? Net bowler makes staggering claim snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Are Kiwis struggling against spin? Net bowler makes staggering claim

Recent Stories

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome

Afghan women's education at risk as Trump admin cuts USAID scholarships, forcing deportation from Oman ddr

Afghan women's education at risk as Trump admin cuts USAID scholarships, forcing deportation from Oman

Top 5 small-cap mutual funds to tackle market volatility gcw

Top 5 small-cap mutual funds to tackle market volatility

india vs new zealand cricket live score ind vs nz icc champions trophy 2025 final scorecard dubai international stadium streaming hrd

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Will India end 12-yr Champions Trophy title drought?

Tamanna Bhatia to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 B'wood actresses over 35 without makeup NTI

Tamanna Bhatia to Shraddha: 7 B'wood actresses over 35 without makeup

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Video Icon
Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Video Icon
Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Video Icon
Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Video Icon