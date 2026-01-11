The BCCI honoured Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their contributions to Indian cricket ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli before the start of the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11, 2026. Both stalwarts were recognised for their immense contributions to Indian cricket, with officials presenting mementoes in front of a packed crowd.

The ceremony added a celebratory touch to the evening as fans cheered for the duo, acknowledging their years of service and match‑winning performances across formats. The felicitation came just before India took the field, setting the tone for the contest.

India chose to field first, and New Zealand posted 300/8 in their 50 overs. Devon Conway (56) and Henry Nicholls (62) gave the visitors a strong start, while Daryl Mitchell top‑scored with a fluent 84 off 71 balls. Contributions from Michael Bracewell (16) and late hitting by Kristian Clarke (24*) ensured a competitive total.

India’s bowlers struck at regular intervals. Mohammed Siraj claimed 2/40, Harshit Rana picked 2/65, and Prasidh Krishna matched them with 2/60. Kuldeep Yadav added one wicket, while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar remained wicketless despite economical spells.

The fall of wickets at crucial junctures prevented New Zealand from fully capitalising on their top‑order partnerships. Still, a total of 300 sets up an intriguing chase under lights, with India’s batting lineup tasked to deliver in front of the home crowd after the felicitation of their senior stars.