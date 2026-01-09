Robin Uthappa has urged Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson to bat higher in IPL 2026. He believes opening or batting at number three will unlock their full potential and reshape the way Indian stars approach T20 cricket.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has made a passionate appeal to Rishabh Pant ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, urging the wicketkeeper-batter to move up the order. Uthappa believes Pant has not yet showcased his full potential since returning from his accident and insists that opening or batting at number three would unlock his best form.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa expressed frustration at Pant’s decision to bat lower down the order for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, where he often came in at number five despite being captain. He argued that Pant thrives when given the freedom of the powerplay overs, where field restrictions allow him to dominate. “Bro please open, you will shake Indian T20 cricket,” Uthappa said, highlighting Pant’s unbeaten 118 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season when promoted to number three.

Pant’s overall numbers in IPL 2025 were modest, with 269 runs from 13 innings at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16. However, his explosive century at number three underlined Uthappa’s point that the left-hander is most dangerous when facing more deliveries early in the innings. Uthappa stressed that once Pant is set, no field placement can contain him, and batting lower only restricts his impact.

Uthappa also extended his analysis to Sanju Samson, who he believes should open the batting in the IPL. Samson, who previously featured in the middle order for Rajasthan Royals, was traded to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2026 auction. Uthappa argued that Samson, alongside Abhishek Sharma, is currently among the best Indian batters capable of providing explosive starts. He insisted that even batting at number three would be a waste of Samson’s talent, as his ability to intimidate bowlers and dominate once settled makes him an ideal opener.

According to Uthappa, Samson’s presence at the top could transform Chennai Super Kings’ approach, while Pant’s promotion up the order could redefine Lucknow Super Giants’ batting strategy. He emphasized that both players must maximize their potential by taking advantage of the powerplay overs rather than walking into tougher situations later in the innings.