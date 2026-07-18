Harsh Dubey replaces Washington Sundar in India's squad for the final ODI against England. Sundar was ruled out due to a right hamstring injury sustained in the second ODI. The series is tied 1-1, setting up a decider at Lord's.

Harsh Dubey Replaces Injured Washington Sundar

Harsh Dubey has been named as Washington Sundar's replacement in the Indian squad for the third and final ODI against England at Lord's after Sundar was ruled out of the series due to a right hamstring injury sustained during the second ODI in Cardiff. Sundar will undergo further scans and specialist consultation to determine the course of treatment.

"The Men's Selection Committee has named Harsh Dubey as Washington Sundar's replacement for the third and final ODI against England at Lord's," as per a media advisory from BCCI. "Washington sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. He will undergo scans and seek a specialist opinion for further management of his injury," the advisory further added.

Crucial Series Decider at Lord's

Dubey's inclusion comes ahead of a crucial series decider, with the three-match contest level at 1-1. England bounced back from their defeat in Birmingham to draw parity in Cardiff, setting up a winner-takes-all encounter at Lord's, the Home of Cricket.

India are aiming for their first ODI win at Lord's since 2004, with victory in the series decider set to secure the series and cap off a memorable tour on a high note.

India's Updated Squad for Third ODI

India's updated squad for the third ODI: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey. (ANI)