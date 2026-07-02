Abhishek Sharma's blistering 20-ball fifty and Shreyas Iyer's anchoring 67 helped India recover from an early collapse to post 189/7 in the first T20I against England. Shivam Dube added a quickfire 42*. Rain delayed England's run-chase.

Early Wobble for India

A blistering half-century from Abhishek Sharma and a steady anchoring knock by Shreyas Iyer powered India to a competitive total of 189/7 against England in the first T20I at the Riverside Ground on Wednesday. However, the weather gods had the final say of the innings, as a sudden downpour forced the covers onto the field, delaying the start of England's run-chase.

Opting to bat first, India rolled with their established opening combination, leaving domestic sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to wait a bit longer for his highly anticipated international debut. The decision initially seemed to backfire as India's top order collapsed under early pressure. Sanju Samson fell cheaply for just 1 run. Ishan Kishan walked back for a duck following a disastrous mix-up that resulted in a run-out.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Abhishek Sharma's Blistering Counter-Attack

With India reeling, Abhishek Sharma counter-attacked spectacularly. The dynamic left-hander resurrected the innings alongside Shreyas Iyer, bringing up his fifty in a mere 20 deliveries. Abhishek eventually fell LBW to Sam Curran in the ninth over, but not before smashing a whirlwind 59 off 24 balls, laced with four sixes and six boundaries.

Iyer Anchors as Dube Finishes with a Flourish

Following Abhishek's departure, Shreyas Iyer took control of the innings, anchoring the middle overs with a composed 67 off 47 balls (6 fours, 1 six). Iyer stitched together crucial partnerships to keep the scoreboard ticking. He made 36 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma (13 off 13) and stitched 41 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube.

Iyer's steady hand allowed Shivam Dube to unleash at the death. Dube played a vital, unbeaten cameo of 42 runs off just 21 balls, punishing the English attack with three towering sixes and a pair of boundaries to push the target to 190.

A late-innings pinch-hitting experiment saw Harshit Rana promoted above Axar Patel, but he was quickly stumped by Jos Buttler off the bowling of Adil Rashid. Axar Patel was dismissed for 3 on the final ball of the innings.

Rain Delays England's Chase

England require 190 runs to win and take a 1-0 lead in the bilateral series. The second innings remains delayed as ground staff await the clearing of the rain.

Brief Score: India 189/7 - Shreyas Iyer 68 (47), Abhsiehk Sharma 59 (24); Saqib Mahmood 33/3. (ANI)