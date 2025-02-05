IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Joe Root returns to 50-over format as England announce Playing XI for Nagpur clash

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced their playing eleven for the upcoming first ODI match of the series against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced their playing eleven for the upcoming first ODI match of the series against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

The first match of the ODI series between the Men in Blue and the Three Lions will be played on Thursday at 1:30 PM.

Top England batter Joe Root made a return to the ODI squad for the first time since 2023. The 34-year-old's presence in the playing eleven will strengthen the visitors' batting lineup.

Phil Salt will keep the wicket for the Three Lions in the upcoming ODI match. Salt will also open along with Ben Duckett.

Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell will take care of England's middle order against the hosts in Nagpur.

Also read: IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma provides key fitness update on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood will lead the pace attack for the Three Lions on Thursday. Adil Rashid and Livingstone will be the spinners in the side.

The second ODI match between India and England will be played at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Sunday. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the third and final match of the 50-over series on February 12.

The ODI series against India will help Team England to prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which will be taking place in a hybrid model in Pakistan and UAE.

England Playing XI for 1st ODI against India: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

England squad for India ODI series: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (C), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer.

Latest Videos