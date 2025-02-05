IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Joe Root returns to 50-over format as England announce Playing XI for Nagpur clash

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced their playing eleven for the upcoming first ODI match of the series against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. 

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Joe Root returns to 50-over format as England announce Playing XI for Nagpur clash snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 5, 2025, 10:13 PM IST

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced their playing eleven for the upcoming first ODI match of the series against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. 

The first match of the ODI series between the Men in Blue and the Three Lions will be played on Thursday at 1:30 PM.

Top England batter Joe Root made a return to the ODI squad for the first time since 2023. The 34-year-old's presence in the playing eleven will strengthen the visitors' batting lineup.

Phil Salt will keep the wicket for the Three Lions in the upcoming ODI match. Salt will also open along with Ben Duckett.

Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell will take care of England's middle order against the hosts in Nagpur.

Also read: IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma provides key fitness update on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood will lead the pace attack for the Three Lions on Thursday. Adil Rashid and Livingstone will be the spinners in the side.

The second ODI match between India and England will be played at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Sunday. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the third and final match of the 50-over series on February 12.

The ODI series against India will help Team England to prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which will be taking place in a hybrid model in Pakistan and UAE.

England Playing XI for 1st ODI against India: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

England squad for India ODI series: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (C), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma provides key fitness update on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah snt

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma provides key fitness update on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Breaking the opponent's back: Hardik lavishes praise on Kohli for his heroics in IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022 HRD

'Breaking the opponent's back': Hardik lavishes praise on Kohli for his heroics in IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Will KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami play? Indias probable playing XI here HRD

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Will KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami play? India's probable playing XI here

football Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Mind-blowing CR7 stats that prove his goalscoring greatness; full list here snt

Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Mind-blowing CR7 stats that prove his goalscoring greatness; full list here

Neymar Jr returns to Santos FC: Brazilian star accepts UNBELIEVABLE pay cut at his boyhood club HRD

Neymar Jr returns to Santos FC: Brazilian star accepts UNBELIEVABLE pay cut to join his boyhood club

Recent Stories

IDEX Corp Stock Tumbles On Weaker-Than-Expected Q4 Revenue, Q1 Projections: Retail Sentiment Sours

IDEX Corp Stock Tumbles On Weaker-Than-Expected Q4 Revenue, Q1 Projections: Retail Sentiment Sours

Who is Rahim Al-Hussaini, the new Aga Khan and spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims snt

Who is Rahim Al-Hussaini, the new Aga Khan and spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims?

TotalEnergies Shares Rise After Q4 Earnings Impress Wall Street: Retail’s Unfazed

TotalEnergies Shares Rise After Q4 Earnings Impress Wall Street: Retail’s Unfazed

Bitcoin Mining Metrics Improve, But Stocks Struggle As BTC Stays Below $100K: Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Bitcoin Mining Metrics Improve, But Stocks Struggle As BTC Stays Below $100K: Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Tonix Pharma Dominates Retail Biotech Buzz After 1-for-100 Reverse Split, Sentiment Turns Neutral Amid Volatility

Tonix Pharma Dominates Retail Biotech Buzz After 1-for-100 Reverse Split, Sentiment Turns Neutral Amid Volatility

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon