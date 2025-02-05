IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma provides key fitness update on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Ahead of India's ODI series against England, Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday opened up on talisman pacer Jasprit Bumrah's injury and said that the team management is waiting on some update about the bowler's medical scans. 

Feb 5, 2025

In the last innings of the fifth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia at Sydney, the speedster didn't bowl a single ball as he went for scans and was advised by the Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Sydney Test.

Following the advice from the medical experts, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided the Indian spearhead should rest for at least five weeks (the Sydney Test finished on January 5) after which he will undergo another scan.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit said that Bumrah's scans are due to take place in the upcoming days.

"Jasprit, obviously we're waiting on some update about his scan, which is due to happen in the next few days," Rohit was quoted by ICC as saying.

Also read: IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Will KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami play? India's probable playing XI here

The skipper added that the Men in Blue team management will have more clarity regarding Bumrah's participation in the final ODI match against England after the results from the scans are out.

"We're just waiting on that update, which is going to happen in the next few days, the scan. Then, probably we'll have a little more clarity about his participation in the last ODI," he added.

Bumrah was the leading-wicket-taker in international cricket last year, with 86 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 13.76, with four four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45. Particularly in Tests, the Indian pace spearhead enjoyed one of the greatest calendar years by a bowler, with 71 scalps in 13 matches at an average of 14.92, with five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45, delivering fantastic spells home and away alike.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 in the corner, Bumrah's fitness will play crucial for the Men in Blue in the ICC tournament.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai. The ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in Dubai under a hybrid model.

The biggest match of the ICC tournament between two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will be played on February 23. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Meanwhile, India will square off against England in three ODI series beginning in Nagpur on Thursday. The 50-over action will then move to Cuttack on Sunday and the series will conclude on February 12 in Ahmedabad.

