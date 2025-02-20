IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Patel reacts to Rohit Sharma dropping a catch on his hat-trick ball

Axar Patel was denied an opportunity to become the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in the history of Champions Trophy

Team India spin-bowling Axar Patel has reacted to skipper Rohit Sharma dropping a catch on his hat-trick during the Men in Blue’s first match of their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

In the eighth over of India’s bowling, Axar Patel was brought into attack and picked two wickets of Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim on two consecutive deliveries. He was on the verge of achieving a hat-trick until Rohit Sharma made a big mess at the slip. Sensing the opportunity, Team India skipper brought three fielders close to the Bangladesh batter.

Jaker Ali was looking to block the ball off Axar Patel’s delivery, but the thick outside that went towards the first slip. Rohit Sharma almost got hold of the ball, but he dropped it, leaving the teammates shocked. Team India skipper was himself disappointed as hit the ground three to four times.

Reacting to being denied an opportunity to complete a hat-trick of wickets due to blunder by Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel believes that Bangladesh innings would have finished early. The spinner added that he did not react much to it as he turned back and went away.

“Honestly, I started celebrating when the ball went to Rohit Sharma. But then I realised he had dropped it. What to do. Sabke saath hota hai (happens with everybody). Their innings could have ended early. When it happened, I did not react much as I just turned back and went away." the spinner said.

Rohit Sharma’s mistake proved costly as Jaker Ali took advantage of it and played a resilient innings of 68 off 114 balls. He also formed a crucial 159-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy (100 off 118 balls) to lift Bangladesh from a shambolic situation of 35/5 to 189/5 in 42.3 overs. Bangladesh eventually posted a total of 228 in 49.4 overs. Rishad Khan scored a quickfire 18 off 12 balls to ensure that the side go past 200-run mark,

Rohit Sharma dismissed after completing 11000 ODI runs

Chasing a 229-run target, India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a good start to the team’s innings as the pair did not take much to get settled. India reached the 50-run mark in the 8th over of the innings. Rohit and Shubman were looking to form a good partnership until India captain was dismissed for 36 at 69/1 in 10th over.

Rohit Sharma walked back to the pavilion after completing his 11000 ODI runs, making him the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly to achieve this feat. Additionally, Rohit became the second fastest batter after Virat Kohli to accomplish this milestone.

After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Shubman Gill was joined by Virat Kohli to carry on India’s innings. The pair was looking to form a good partnership until Kohli was perished for 22 at 112/2.

