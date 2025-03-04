IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja asked to remove tape from his bowling hand by umpire; Here's why

In the 18th over of Australia’s batting, Ravindra Jadeja was brought into the attack again after bowling two overs for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal clash.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling was interrupted by the on-field Richard Richard Illingworth before the delivery during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 2.

In the 18th over of Australia’s batting, Ravindra Jadeja was brought into the attack again after bowling two overs for India. The 36-year-old was standing at the top of his mark and was about to deliver the first ball to Steve Smith when Illingworth noticed a tape on his bowling hand, which is left hand. The on-field umpire asked Ravindra Jadeja to remove the tape from his hand as he did not take permission from the umpire for any wearing any external material on his bowling hand.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith escapes two early dismissals in semifinal clash (WATCH)

Ravindra Jadeja had no option but to oblige to Richard Illingworth’s orders and he removed the tape on his bowling hand. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had also joined the conversation between Jadeja and Illingworth and both seemed to be unimpressed by the on-field umpire’s orders. Before Jadeja removed the tape from his bowling hand, the all-rounder seemed to have explained the reason for putting the tape. However, the umpire did not seem convinced and insisted that Jadeja remove the tape immediately before resuming his over. The picture of the same went viral on social media.

In this case, the on-field Richard Illingworth did nothing wrong by asking Ravindra Jadeja to remove the tape from his bowling hand. Under the laws by Marylebone Cricket Club, the players are allowed to wear any protection on the hands or fingers only if the on-field permits them to do so.

"Protection for the hand or fingers may be worn only with the consent of the umpires and it is not uncommon for fielders to be seen with tape and strapping on hands, wrists and fingers.” the laws stated.

Steve Smith and Alex Carey scored fifties to take Australia 200-run mark

After opting to bat first by skipper Steve Smith, Australia lost an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, dismissed by Mohammed Shami at 4/1. Then, Steve Smith joined Travis Head to carry on Australia’s innings. The pair was looking to form a good partnership and put pressure on Team India until Varun Chakravarthy provided a big breakthrough by removing Travis Head for 39 off 33 balls at 54/2.

after Travis Head’s dismissal at 54/2. Smith and Labuschagne were looking to form a good partnership until Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership by the latter for 29 at 110/3. Thereafter, Josh Inglis joined Australia skipper at the crease to carry on the team’s innings, but had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 11 by Ravindra Jadeja.

After Inglis’s dismissal at 144/4, Alex Carey walked in to bat and joined Steve Smith at the crease. In the 26th over, Steve Smith completed his first fifty of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The Australian skipper was on course to end his long century drought until he was bowled out by Mohammed Shami for 73 off 96 balls at 198/5. Thereafter, Australia lost a couple of wickets in Glenn Maxwell and Ben Dwarshuis and they were reduced to 239/7.

Alex Carey stood tall for Australia and completed his fifty in just 48 balls. However, the left-handed batter’s stay at the crease ended after he was run out by Shreyas Iyer for 60 off 57 balls at 249/8.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli's bangra enthralls Dubai crowd; WATCH viral video

Latest Videos