IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith escapes two early dismissals in semifinal clash (WATCH)

Australia captain Steve Smith narrowly escaped an early dismissal during the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal clash against Team India at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Steve Smith walked in to bat after Australia lost an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, dismissed by Mohammed Shami at 4/1. He joined Travis Head at the crease to carry on Australia’s innings. The pair was looking to form a good partnership and put pressure on Team India until Varun Chakravarthy provided a big breakthrough by removing Travis Head for 39 off 33 balls at 54/2. Thereafter, Australia skipper carried on the team's batting and completed his 35th ODI fifty in 67 balls,

However, at one point, Steve Smith had a massive stroke of luck. In the 13th over of Australia’s batting, Smith’s bat got a thick inside edge off Axar Patel’s delivery and the ball rolled gently before hitting the base of the stump. However, the bails did not dislodge. Steve Smith did not try to stop the ball from going towards the stumps, but luck played its part as the ball struck the stump without dislodging the bails. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: Steve Smith’s sheer luck

Steve Smith once again got a reprieve after Mohammed Shami dropped his catch in the 22nd over. On the fourth ball of the over, Smith tried to go for a straight drive off Shami’s full-on delivery and the veteran Indian pacer stuck out a left-hand to grab the catch, but the ball slipped away from his hand. This was the second time Mohammed Shami dropped a catch. In the first over of Australia's batting, the Bengal pacer failed to get hold of ball when Travis Head trying to play on the on-side, but all he did was a leading edge. Mohammed Shami stretched his right hand out to take the catch, but the ball did not stick.

Watch: Steve Smith catch dropped by Mohammed Shami

Talking about the match, Steve Smith was joined by Marnus Labuschagne after Travis Head’s dismissal at 54/2. Smith and Labuschagne were looking to form a good partnership until Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership by the latter for 29 at 110/3. Thereafter, Josh Inglis joined Australia skipper at the crease to carry on the team’s innings, but had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 11 by Ravindra Jadeja.

After Inglis’s dismissal at 144/4, Alex Carey walked in to bat and joined Steve Smith at the crease. In the 26th over, Steve Smith completed his first fifty of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 by driving a cover off Varun Chakravarthy’s delivery and ran twice. The Australian skipper was on course to end his long century drought until he was bowled out by Mohammed Shami for 73 off 96 balls at 193/5.

