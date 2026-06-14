Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy attended a call from his mother during a post-match press conference after India's seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first ODI, creating a wholesome moment.

A wholesome moment occured during the post-match presser following the India-Afghanistan first ODI, with the Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy attending a phone call from his mother as he faced questions from the media after his team's win.

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A sensational half-century from skipper Shubman Gill and three-wicket hauls from debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey helped India sail past Afghanistan with seven wickets in hand at Dharamsala on Friday, with the match being a 25-overs-per-side affair due to rain.

Following the match, Nitish, who also bowled a tidy four-over spell of two wickets for 31 runs, which included wickets of centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz and all-rounder Mohammed Nabi, got a call from his mother. Nitish, who faced a question from a journalist, picked up the call, telling his mother that he would pick up after five minutes and apologising to the media person for the interruption in what was a very light-hearted moment.

The post-match presser can wait but a call from Mom simply cannot 😊#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @NKReddy07 pic.twitter.com/23OUBNZvYH — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2026

Nitish Reddy's Rise to Team India

Nitish came into the squad after a solid Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored 302 runs in 13 innings at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 171.59 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), including a half-century. He also took eight wickets, his season-best, at an average of 40.37, cranking up late 130 and early 140 clicks up while bowling and getting some crucial wickets.

Match Details: India vs Afghanistan

Coming to the match, it was reduced to 25-overs-per-side due to rain. India opted to bowl first and reduced Afghanistan to 26/3. Gurbaz continued to smack fours and sixes, particularly against spin from one side in an amazing counter-attack, stitching a 116-run partnership with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (27 in 30 balls, with three fours). Afghanistan was skittled out for 194/10 in 24.5 overs.

Debutanstants Gurnoor Brar (3/27 in 4.5 overs) and Harsh Dubey (3/47) were impressive on debut, with Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy also getting two wickets.

In the run-chase, India lost Rohit Sharma (16 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) just when a 46-run stand with Shubman Gill was taking off. Gill (84* in 66 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) stayed towards the end, stitching partnerships of 70 runs for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan (34 in 22 balls, with three fours and a six) and 55 runs for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul (39* in 19 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes).

India chased the total in 22.5 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Gill secured the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)