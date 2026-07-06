Reliance Foundation is sponsoring an international exposure tour to Japan for the top three U-21 teams from the RFDL: Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and Punjab FC. They will compete against top Japanese youth sides to enhance their skills and experience.

International Exposure in Japan

Reinforcing its commitment to increasing the talent pool for the Indian national football team, Reliance Foundation has announced an international exposure tour to Japan for the top three teams from the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), India's premier U-21 youth football competition. Following outstanding performances in the 2025-26 season, the U-21 teams from Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Punjab FC have earned the opportunity to compete against top Japanese opposition as part of the Foundation's continued investment in youth development, as per a press release. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reliance Foundation Sports (@rfyouthsports)

The tour, taking place from July 11-23 in Fukuoka, will see the three Indian clubs compete against leading Japanese youth sides Avispa Fukuoka U18, Sagan Tosu U18, Giravanz Kitakyushu U18 and FC Baleine Shimonoseki U21. The matches are designed to expose India's most promising young footballers to high-intensity competition, different playing styles and one of Asia's most successful football development ecosystems.

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Coaches' Perspective on the Tour

Former Indian national team captain and the current Bengaluru FC Reserves Head Coach Renedy Singh urged the importance of the Japan exposure trip, saying, "Through Reliance Foundation, we were able to play 23 matches over the course of the season, and now we have a chance to test ourselves against some of the best opposition in the world. It is a great platform for the teams, the coaches, as well as the players."

Adding to Renedy's thoughts, FC Goa's Development Team Head Coach Israil Gurung stated, "Japan has developed into a powerhouse for football not just in Asia but globally as well, because of their strong grassroots programme. It will be a very good experience for our players when they travel to Japan and see the quality of football there. At FC Goa, we believe that this is a development phase and opportunities like these will only help the players grow."

Punjab FC, who were part of the previous exposure trip organised by Reliance Foundation in the UK in 2024, where they beat the likes of Everton FC & Aston Villa, will also be part of the travelling teams to Japan. Ahead of the trip, their youth team head coach Praveen Kumar said, "The Japanese youth football system is properly structured. We went to the UK last time and had players like Pramveer and Md. Suhail, who was part of the squad at that time, had a great learning opportunity. Reliance Foundation is bridging the gap between youth football and senior level through competitions and exposure tours like this, and I think we are going to have a good challenge and learning opportunity against tactically and technically sound teams in Japan."

Holistic Development and Future Vision

Over the past few years, the Indian teams from RFDL have competed against some of England's leading youth teams. The Japan tour presents the next step in expanding those global learning opportunities, allowing India's best young talent to benchmark themselves against one of Asia's leading football nations.

Focus on Coach Development

Recognising that player development goes hand in hand with coach development, the programme also includes a dedicated three-day coach education module for six coaches from the participating clubs at Avispa Fukuoka. The curriculum will include sessions on Individual Development Plans, player progression and high-performance environments, alongside interactions with the Football Director of FC Machida Zelvia, whose club has risen from the J2 League to the AFC Champions League Elite Final in just three years.

Beyond football, the delegation will participate in cultural visits to the Nagasaki Peace Stadium, Atomic Bomb Museum and Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine, reflecting Reliance Foundation's holistic approach to player and coach development.

The Japan exposure tour further strengthens the Reliance Foundation Development League's role in shaping the future of Indian football. As part of a holistic development pathway, the league combines high-quality domestic competition with international exposure and coach education, equipping young players and coaches with global best practices. Japan's sustained success in youth football makes it an ideal benchmark, helping prepare the next generation to compete at the highest levels. (ANI)

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