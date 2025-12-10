The first-ever Shooting League of India (SLI) is set for February 16-26, 2026. The franchise-based league will feature top Indian and international athletes in a mixed-team format, with dates aligned to avoid clashes with the ISSF calendar.

The much-anticipated Shooting League of India (SLI) will be held from February 16 to 26, 2026. Today's announcement follows the earlier confirmation that the inaugural SLI has been moved to early 2026.

According to a release from SLI, the final dates now align with the ISSF's published 2026 calendar to avoid clashes with major international competitions. The tournament is expected to deliver plenty of excitement, with several top Indian and international athletes competing across various events. The SLI aims to showcase high-quality shooting action while giving fans a chance to watch some of the best athletes in the world go head-to-head in a league-style format.

A 'Milestone' for Indian Shooting

Speaking on the inaugural edition and the start of the competition, newly elected NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, "The SLI is a milestone for our sport--franchise-built, athlete-first, and aligned to the global calendar to maximise participation. With mixed-team formats, compelling storylines, and a premium broadcast, we're set to deliver a world-class opening season that welcomes international stars and inspires India's next generation," as quoted from a release by SLI.

Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General of the National Rifle Association of India, added, "We're excited that the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India will take place early next year. Featuring top athletes from India and abroad, we anticipate close and competitive matches. The league presents a tremendous opportunity to promote shooting as a sport and offer fans an exciting new format to follow. It will also provide domestic athletes with invaluable exposure to top-level competitors, helping them understand how to prepare for major championships and making the sport more inclusive and accessible."

Former World Champion and shooting legend, Ronjan Sodhi, said, "With tighter formats, mixed-team dynamics, and a premium broadcast, the SLI can translate fine margins into compelling drama. It's the kind of platform that turns technical excellence into must-watch sport."

Former World Number 1, Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awardee and shooting legend, Anjali Bhagwat, added, "This platform lets juniors and national champions line up alongside global stars, learn, and raise their game. With a protected window and strong officiating, the League can set new standards for our sport and inspire the next generation."

League Structure and Format

The competition will feature mixed team events in multiple categories -- Pistol (10m, 25m), Rifle (10m, 50m 3P), and Shotgun (Trap and Skeet). Franchise-based teams will be divided into two pools for the league stage, followed by knockout rounds. Players are drafted across four tiers -- Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth -- ensuring a balanced mix of international stars, top Indian shooters, and emerging talent. (ANI)