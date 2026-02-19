The first edition of the Asian Deaf Cricket Association T20I Asia Cup, 2026, has commenced in Cuttack, Odisha. Hosted by the IDCA, the tournament features teams from Sri Lanka, Nepal, and India, marking a milestone for inclusive sports in Asia.

The First edition of the Asian Deaf Cricket Association T20I Asia Cup, 2026, kicked off at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha, with a grand opening ceremony, according to a release from ADCA. The tournament was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Rishi Pathania, the Vice President of Jindal Steel Limited, marking a significant milestone for the Inaugural Tournament hosted by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), supported by ODCA and OCA. The tournament features three national teams -- Sri Lanka, Nepal and India.

ADCA's Vision for a Global Platform

Speaking about the tournament, Sumit Jain, President, ADCA, said, " The First edition of the ADCA T20I Asia Cup, 2026, reflects our continued commitment to promoting cricket among hearing-impaired athletes from across Asia. The ADCA was founded with a simple but powerful vision to create a Global Platform where Deaf Athletes can compete, Grow and be celebrated with dignity and equality. We are deeply honoured to have Rishi Pathania as the Chief Guest. I would like to extend my gratitude to Team Sri Lanka, Team Nepal & Team India for being part of this Historic First Edition."

Corporate and Institutional Support

Dedicated to nurturing upcoming sports talent among especially abled athletes, the ADCA T20I Asia Cup, 2026 continues to receive strong support from corporate and institutional partners, reflecting the growing commitment of India's corporate sector towards promoting inclusive sports and creating equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished line-up of Guests of Honour, including Rishi Pathania, Jayanta Kumar Mohanty (Head CSR, Jindal Foundation), Shailesh Rai (TSM Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.), Kunal Gupta (Asst. Manager CSR, Hero MotoCorp - We care) and Bankim Mohanty (ED cum Secretary, Astha School of Management).

A Testament to Resilience and Future Growth

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA, commented, "The First edition of the ADCA T20I Asia Cup, 2026, stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of India's decision to establish the Asian Deaf Cricket Association by Sumit Jain, a veteran former hearing-impaired Indian cricketer. As we light the torch of this ADCA T20i Asia Cup, 2026, let this be the beginning of a long and impactful journey that extends to more countries, more tournaments and greater opportunities for deaf Athletes across Asia. (ANI)