Sharjah Warriorz boosted their ILT20 playoff chances by defeating Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. James Rew's unbeaten 42 anchored the chase, successfully navigating a tight spell from Sunil Narine to secure a crucial victory for his team.

Sharjah Warriorz strengthened their playoff push with a composed performance against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, prevailing in Match No. 25 of the International League T20 (ILT20) and keeping their qualification hopes alive. Chasing a competitive target, the Warriorz were guided by a calm and mature innings from James Rew, who remained unbeaten on 42 off 29 balls, striking four fours and one six, as per a release.

Showing excellent game awareness under pressure, Rew anchored the chase and ensured Sharjah Warriorz crossed the line with control despite challenging conditions. Earlier in the innings, Sunil Narine posed a stern test with the ball, delivering an outstanding spell of four overs for 14 runs and one wicket at an economy of just 3.50. However, the Warriorz' batters showed discipline and patience to see off his threat before capitalising later in the innings.

James Rew on the Match-Winning Chase

Facing Narine and Partnering with the Captain

Reflecting on facing Narine and his approach during the chase, Rew said, "Sunil Narine bowled extremely well. Our plan was to get through his spell and then look to put pressure on the bowlers who came on after him. Batting alongside our captain, Sikandar, helped immensely. He showed me the way with his power and some excellent shots that brought the run rate back under control. I tried to bat with him, run hard between the wickets and take the innings deep. It was not an easy task by any means."

Adapting Game to Conditions

Speaking about adapting his game to the conditions, he added, "I focused on running hard and keeping the ball on the ground. Trying to hit too many sixes felt like a high-risk option. Sikandar is very quick between the wickets, which makes batting with him enjoyable and effective. It also helped that he found the boundary a couple of times before getting out."

On the Playoff Race

Rew also acknowledged the significance of the win in the context of the playoff race, saying, "We spoke about it before the game and knew that to qualify for the playoffs, we would likely need to win three matches in a row. The focus was to take one game at a time. This was the first step, and hopefully we can carry this momentum into the next two games."

Reflecting on Team Experience

Reflecting on his experience with the side and the team environment, he added, "I have absolutely loved my time here. It has been a fantastic experience, and the group has welcomed me warmly. Getting another win is very satisfying, and we hope to continue this run of form."

Looking Ahead

Sharjah Warriorz will now look to build on this momentum when they face Dubai Capitals in their next fixture, aiming to keep their playoff hopes on track. (ANI)