South African batter Jordan Hermann has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand due to a grade two hamstring tear sustained on his debut. New Zealand's Ish Sodhi has also been ruled out of the series with a broken thumb.

Hermann Ruled Out of NZ Series

South Africa batter Jordan Hermann has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand due to a right hamstring injury, the Proteas Men confirmed on X. The second T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at Seddon Park on Tuesday.

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According to the statement on X, Jordan sustained the injury while fielding in his debut match on Sunday during the first T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Hermann left the field and did not return to open the batting. Subsequent scans confirmed a grade two hamstring tear. The Proteas Men added that a replacement for Hermann has not yet been named.

"Dafabet Warriors batter Jordan Hermann has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand with a right hamstring injury," the Proteas Men confirmed on X. "The left-hander sustained the injury while fielding in his debut match on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and subsequently left the field without returning to open the batting. Scans later confirmed a grade two tear. A replacement has not been named," the statement added.

INJURY UPDATE 🚨 Dafabet Warriors batter Jordan Hermann has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand with a right hamstring injury. The left-hander sustained the injury while fielding in his debut match on Sunday at… pic.twitter.com/qmMT0OVWBm — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 17, 2026

Another Injury Blow: Ish Sodhi Out for New Zealand

Earlier, New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa with a broken thumb injury, confirmed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday. The veteran leg-spinner was hit on the thumb during a net session at Bay Oval on Saturday. The scans revealed a broken thumb, which will require at least four weeks of rehabilitation.

First T20I Recap

In the first T20I, New Zealand were bundled out for just 91 runs in 14.3 overs after a brilliant display of bowling by the visitors. James Neesham top-scoring with 26 off 21 balls, with two fours and one six. Apart from Neesham, captain Mitchell Santner (15 off 19 balls, with two fours), Cole McConchie (15 off 11 balls, with one four) and Bevon Jacobs (10 off seven deliveries, with one six) couldn't convert their start.

It was a commanding display by South Africa, with the 19-year-old Nqobani Mokoena bagging a three-wicket haul (3/26) on his debut. Apart from the debutant, Gerald Coetzee (2/14), Ottneil Baartman (2/22), and captain Keshav Maharaj (2/25) scalped two wickets apiece.

Chasing 92 runs, wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 45 off 48 balls, with two fours and as many sixes as the Proteas chase down the target in 16.4 overs. South Africa registered a clinical seven-wicket win with four more games to go. (ANI)

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