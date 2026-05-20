Coming off a win in Vizag, Vihaan Jain shot an even-par 72 to take a three-shot lead at the IGU Southern India Junior Boys Golf Championship in Coimbatore. The 16-year-old leads Prince Bainsla in Category 'A'.

Vihaan Jain takes command in Category A

In-form Vihaan Jain handled the blustery conditions better than most of his rivals on Wednesday, during the second day of the IGU Southern India Junior Boys Golf Championship at the Coimbatore Golf Club.

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Coming off his maiden junior victory in Vizag last week, 16-year-old Vihaan shot an even-par 72 to open up a three-shot lead over fellow Haryana golfer Prince Bainsla (74) in Category 'A' (15-17 years). Tamil Nadu's Nilofer Sivamoorthy (74) was a stroke further back in third place.

Overnight leader Adhiraaj Singh Gill (79) had a poor day in the office, slipping to a tie for fourth with Karnataka's Vivaan Ubhayakar (76) at nine-over 153.

After a sedate start, Vihaan picked up a shot on the ninth with a nine-foot curler. After the turn, he drained a 35-footer on the 13th for his second birdie.

After finding the trees on the right with his drive, the leader managed to reach the green in three, but missed an eight-foot par putt. He put that blemish behind him and birdied the 16th to go two-under for the day. However, the teenager dropped shots on the 17th and 18th holes (three-putting from 20 feet) to settle for an even-par 72.

Other Category Leaders

In Category 'B' (13-14), Chaitanya Pandey (75) of Delhi took a five-shot lead over Telangana's Saatvic Kumar Singh (78). Order of Merit leader Jaibir Singh Kang (77) was one shot further behind.

In Category 'C' (11-12), Drona Singh Dhull (77), winner last week in Vizag, took a runaway eight-shot lead over Shan Alvi (86).

Leading scores (after 36 holes)

Leading scores (after 36 holes): Category 'A' (15-17 years): 147: Vihaan Jain (Haryana, 75, 72); 150: Prince Bainsla (Haryana, 76, 74); 151: Nilofer Sivamoorthy (Tamil Nadu, 77, 74); 153: Vivaan Ubhayakar (Karnataka, 77, 76), Adhiraaj Singh Gill (Punjab, 74, 79).

Category 'B' (13-14): 154: Chaitanya Pandey (Delhi, 79, 75); 159: Saatvic Kumar Singh (Telangana, 81, 78); 160: Jaibir Singh Kang (Haryana, 83, 77); 163: Aditya Tewari (Karnataka, 85, 78); 165: Siddhant Sharma (Haryana, 82, 83).

Category 'C' (11-12): 160: Drona Singh Dhull (Haryana, 83, 77); 168: Shan Alvi (Delhi, 82, 86); 169: Vivaan Shailesh Kudale (Maharashtra, 89, 80), Vivaan Singh (Karnataka, 87, 82); 170: Advith Sunil (Karnataka, 88, 82).

(ANI)