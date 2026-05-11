Namdhari FC and Gokulam Kerala FC face off in the final relegation match of the IFL 2025-26. Namdhari, with 10 points, needs only a draw to stay up, while bottom-placed Gokulam, with 9 points, must win to avoid the drop.

Namdhari FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the last, and perhaps the most important, Relegation Phase match of Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena on Tuesday. The match will kick off at 18:30 IST.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

High-Stakes Relegation Showdown

The relegation battle in the Star Cement Indian Football League 2025-26 has come down to the final-round clash between Namdhari and Gokulam. Namdhari head into the decisive fixture second from bottom with 10 points, while bottom-placed Gokulam are on nine points. The result will decide which side will be relegated at the end of the season, according to a release.

Of the four teams involved in the Relegation Phase - alongside Aizawl FC and Real Kashmir FC - only one will be relegated. First-placed Aizawl and second-placed Real Kashmir have already secured safety, leaving Namdhari and Gokulam in a direct fight to stay up.

Namdhari need only a draw to preserve their status, while Gokulam must win to avoid the drop.

Road to the Final Match

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

Namdhari come into the match on the back of a 3-0 win against Real Kashmir. Gokulam, meanwhile, head into the clash after playing out a 2-2 draw against Aizawl FC in their previous outing.

There was little to separate the two teams when they last met during the league stage on March 7, with the match ending 1-1. Thabiso Nelson Brown handed Gokulam the lead in the 19th minute before Seilenthang Lotjem equalised for Namdhari in the 59th minute.

Statistical Comparison

Purely from a statistical perspective, there is little to separate the two sides. Namdhari have scored 16 goals this season, only three more than Gokulam, while the latter conceded 23 - just three more than Namdhari. The narrow margins in both attack and defence underline how evenly-matched the two teams have been across the campaign, adding another layer of intrigue to a contest that will ultimately decide who stay up.

Team Analysis and Key Players

Namdhari's Defensive Focus

The Punjab-based side know that restricting Gokulam in the final third will be important. Much of that responsibility will fall on defenders Balkaran Singh and Lamine Moro, who are expected to marshal the backline, while Manish and Karan Kumar Sharma will be key to providing defensive cover in the wide areas.

Gokulam's Must-Win Mentality

For Gokulam, nothing short of victory will suffice, meaning the Malabarians must approach the game with attacking intent. Coach Ranjith CM acknowledged the pressure surrounding the fixture but insisted that the squad is fully aware of the task at hand.

"Yes, we know, the players know, the management knows that this is a very important must-win match for us. And we have already planned accordingly. The players know their responsibilities. They are all equally motivated for this match."

Thabiso Nelson Brown (two goals, two assists) is expected to spearhead the frontline, while Moses Lalrinzuala (two goals, one assist) could play an important role from the flanks. Midfielder Rahul Raju, who has contributed three goals and an assist this season, will also be central to Gokulam's hopes because of his vision and ability to influence attacks from deeper areas.

While outscoring Namdhari will remain Gokulam's primary objective, maintaining defensive discipline will be equally critical. Lalbiakhlua will be a key presence at the heart of the defence, with Nidhin Krishna and Sachu Siby expected to operate as full-backs.

With survival on the line and little separating the two teams across the season, the stage is set for a tense contest at the Deccan Arena. For Namdhari, a single point would be enough to secure safety. For Gokulam, only victory will keep their hopes alive. After an entire season of fine margins, the battle to avoid relegation now comes down to one final night.

Where to Watch

The match will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on the Waves app and Sony LIV, the release said. (ANI)