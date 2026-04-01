Diamond Harbour FC defeated Chanmari FC 2-0 in the IFL 2025-26, solidifying their top spot. Antonio Moyano scored in the 35th minute, and substitute R. Ramdinthara sealed the win late, securing all three points for the league leaders.

Diamond Harbour FC ensured that they remain in top spot with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Chanmari FC in the Championship phase of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Saturday. Antonio Moyano gave Diamond Harbour the lead in the 35th minute, and the game was put to bed late in the 87th minute by substitute R. Ramdinthara.

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Antonio Moyano was named Player of the Match, according to a release. Diamond Harbour consolidated its top spot with 25 points from ten matches, while Chanmari remained in fifth place with eleven points from the same number of matches.

Moyano strike gives Diamond Harbour half-time lead

Chanmari FC Head Coach Dipankur Sharma made one change to his attack, with KC Malsawmsanga replacing Aron Vanlalrinchhana. Meanwhile, Kibu Vicuna handed wing back K. Ajith Kumar his first start of the season in place of Naresh Singh and also brought in Sunday Afolabi for Hugo Diaz in midfield.

Both sides struggled to break down each other's defence, with the game played in tight spaces and much of the battle unfolding in midfield as they contested possession. Chanmari looked sharp in attack, with Jota and KC Malsawmsanga using their pace to drive forward, while Diamond Harbour built their moves patiently and posed a threat on the transition.

The visitors almost scored midway through the first half with a well-worked move. Luka Majcen was released down the left wing, and the striker found Antonio Moyano inside the box. The midfielder turned and hit a shot towards the goal, which was well saved by the goalkeeper Zothanmawia and the rebound was dragged wide by Paul Ramfangzauva.

Diamond Harbour took the lead in the 35th minute through the individual brilliance of Moyano. The Spaniard received the ball on the edge of the box, dodged a couple of defenders and sent a powerful shot that hit the post and found the back of the net, for his fifth goal of the season.

Chanmari looked threatening while moving forward, but their final output was lacking from the side of Aizawl, with the forwards attempting shots from distance and showing a lack of composure. Malsawmsanga, Pepe and Lalruatsanga all had goal attempts, but it did not trouble Dheeraj Singh in goal as Diamond Harbour took their one-goal advantage into the break.

Visitors control second half to seal victory

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Chanmari starting brightly while Diamond Harbour looked to slow the tempo. Malsawmsanga, who continued to trouble the defence with his pace, tested Dheeraj with a low shot across goal, forcing a fingertip save from the goalkeeper.

At the other end, Zothanmawia produced an acrobatic save to keep out Melroy Assisi's header from a set-piece around the hour mark.

The visitors were content to retain possession in the opposition half, looking to create chances through set-pieces and quick counter-attacks. The league leaders looked firmly in control and rarely appeared under pressure despite Chanmari's search for an equaliser. They eventually sealed the game three minutes from time, as substitute Ramdinthara beat his marker at the far post and headed home from Bryce Miranda's cross from the left to secure all three points.

The home side pushed to salvage something late on, but Diamond Harbour, despite not being at their best, saw out the game comfortably to secure only their second clean sheet of the season.