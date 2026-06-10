Bangladesh beat Australia by 86 runs (DLS) in the first ODI, their first victory over them since 2005. Mosaddek Hossain's 86*, fifties from Shanto and Tanzid, and a 4-wicket haul by Nahid Rana sealed the historic win for the hosts.

Fifties from Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan Tamim, along with a four-wicket haul from Nahid Rana, helped Bangladesh beat Australia by 86 runs (via the DLS method) in the first ODI of the three-match series being played in Bangladesh.

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Notably, it marked Bangladesh's first ODI victory over Australia since 2005.

An unbeaten 86 off 70 balls from all-rounder Hossain, a 44-ball 54 from Tanzid Hasan, and an 86-ball 67 from Najmul Hossain Shanto helped the hosts reach 284/8 in 50 overs.

In reply, Nadif Rana claimed 4/41 in 10 overs to restrict the visitors to 191/2 in 42.2 overs before rain forced the match to be called off.

Mosaddek, Shanto fifties power Bangladesh

Australia's stand-in captain Josh Inglis won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Bangladesh recovered from the early loss of Saif Hassan (5) to post a challenging 284/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Left-handed openers Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Shanto anchored the rebuild, forging a fluent 96-run partnership for the second wicket.

Tanzid played aggressively for his 44-ball 54, while Shanto accumulated a steady 67 off 86 balls.

Australia fought back through part-time off-spinner Matt Renshaw, who triggered a mini-collapse by removing Litton Das (7) and Shanto in quick succession.

However, the day belonged to Mosaddek Hossain. Returning to the international fold after a lengthy absence, Mosaddek smashed seven boundaries and three sixes in a blistering 70-ball 86*.

Late cameos from Towhid Hridoy (31) and Taskin Ahmed (20) ensured the hosts finished with momentum firmly on their side.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Australian bowlers, finishing with disciplined figures of 3/38, while debutant Liam Scott and Renshaw claimed two wickets apiece.

Rana stars as Australia falter in chase

Chasing a target of 285, Australia's batting lineup failed to cope with the variations of the pitch and the raw pace of young speedster Nahid Rana.

Rana tore through the middle order, finishing with exceptional figures of 4/41.

Australia found some resistance in Cameron Green, who fought hard for an unbeaten 66-ball 52, and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who contributed 47.

The required run rate quickly went out of reach as Mosaddek Hossain built on his Player of the Match performance by tightening control during the middle overs, finishing with economical figures of 2/37 in his 10 overs.

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman then wrapped up the innings by removing the lower order, taking 2/24 as Australia were bowled out for 191/9 in 42.2 overs.

The match was eventually called off due to rain, with Australia declared 86 runs short under the DLS method.

With this emphatic victory, Bangladesh take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The second ODI will be played at the same venue on June 11. (ANI)