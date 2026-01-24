Bangladesh is out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, replaced by Scotland, as their government refused travel permission to India. The ICC's decision came after weeks of talks, despite BCB's appeal to the Dispute Resolution Committee.

All avenues for Bangladesh to participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India are closed, as they have now been replaced by Scotland, according to the ICC, reports ESPNcricinfo.

BCB Appeals ICC's Decision

According to ESPNcricinfo reports, the ICC sent the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) an email on Friday evening informing them of the decision, after the BCB communicated that the Bangladesh government had not granted them permission to travel to India. The report further added that BCB had taken the issue to the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC). However, officical statement regarding BCB taking this matter to the DRC, or what the ICC's response was not come out to the public.

The Backstory of the Dispute

The ICC's decision comes after three weeks of talks between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the ICC over Bangladesh's refusal to send its team to India for the marquee tournament due to security concerns. Scotland was included based on the latest ICC rankings. Also, the European Nation has previously played in six of the nine editions of the Men's T20 World Cup (2007, 2009, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024).

BCB's Initial Request Citing Security

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board had requested that the International Cricket Council shift their matches outside India to Sri Lanka, citing "security and safety concerns" for their players. BCB's request came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had instructed the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur from their squad ahead of the 2026 season, amid violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

ICC Rejects Venue Change

After this, ICC rejected the BCB's request to move their matches out of India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup via video conference, which was convened to discuss the way forward.

BCB Confirms Stance

The BCB President, Aminul Islam Bulbul, then confirmed that the BCB stands firm in its decision not to play its ICC Men's World Cup matches in India, following the ICC's rejection of its request.

