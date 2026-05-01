The ICC's latest annual update confirms Australia's dominance, with their men's Test side and women's ODI team retaining the No. 1 world rankings. India has moved up to the third position in the Men's Test rankings, overtaking England.

International Cricket Council's (ICC) latest annual update has reaffirmed Australia's dominance, with the men's Test side and women's ODI team retaining their positions at the top of the world rankings. The update takes into account all matches played since May 2025 at full weightage, while results from the previous two years are counted at 50 per cent, as per the ICC website.

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Men's Test Rankings Update

The annual update had no impact on the top two in the Men's Test rankings, with Australia continuing their reign at No.1, strengthening their position with a three-point increase to 131. Reigning World Test Champions South Africa also held firm at No.2, benefiting from a similar three-point rise to 119. India moved up one place to third (104), overtaking England (102), who dropped a spot after losing the weightage of results before 30 April 2023, including home series wins against New Zealand and South Africa, as well as a 3-0 triumph in Pakistan, which are no longer factored into the rankings.

Pakistan (89) also benefited from the annual update, leapfrogging Sri Lanka (86) after their 3-0 home series defeat to England dropped out of the weightage period, along with the weightage of their 2-0 loss to Bangladesh in 2024 being halved.

West Indies, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe complete the top 10, with Ireland dropping out of the rankings, having not played the requisite eight matches in the rating period. Both Ireland and Afghanistan need to play two Tests each in the next year to return to the standings.

Women's ODI Rankings Update

In the Women's ODI Team Rankings, it's a similar story, with Australia continuing to lead the way. Despite a slight dip of two rating points to 163, their dominance remains intact, with England (128) still trailing by a significant margin despite a two-point gain. The top six remain unchanged, with India (126), South Africa (100), New Zealand (93) and Sri Lanka (89) all holding on to their respective positions. Bangladesh (73) have moved up to seventh after overtaking Pakistan (72).

Meanwhile, Thailand and the Netherlands have dropped out of the rankings for now, having not met the requirement of eight ODIs in the past three years. Thailand need to play one more ODI, while the Netherlands require two more matches to regain their rankings.

The annual rankings updates continue in the coming week, with the Men's and Women's T20I rankings set to be announced on 5 May, followed by the Men's ODI Team Rankings update on 7 May.