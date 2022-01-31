'Hungry to get started', says Frank Lampard as ex-Chelsea boss replaces Rafa Benetiz as Everton's new manager

English Premier League (EPL) side Everton has a new manager. It has roped in English legend and former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard as the new head coach, succeeding Rafa Benitez after the latter was let go last week. It will be Lampard's third managerial stint, having previously managed Chelsea and Derby County.

Lampard has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, which will run until 2024. His first game in charge will be the FA Cup fourth-round clash against Brentford at Goodison Park on Saturday. His appointment ends the intense hunt for a head coach by the club, while former England manager Roy Hodgson was also a firm favourite for the role.

Lampard began his managerial career with Derby between 2018-19, winning 24 of the 57 games he managed and losing 16, having a win percentage of 42.1. He then moved to his boyhood club Chelsea, where he was between 2019-21, working 84 matches and winning 44, besides losing 23 and having a win percentage of 52.4. Overall, he has a career win percentage of 48.2 as a manager, while he is yet to win a title in the role.

"It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I'm very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, Chairman and the Board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together," Lampard told Everton after being appointed for the job.

"You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that. It's a two-way thing. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire, and that must always be our baseline," concluded Lampard.