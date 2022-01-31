  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hungry to get started', says Frank Lampard as ex-Chelsea boss replaces Rafa Benetiz as Everton's new manager

    Everton has roped in a new coach in the form of Frank Lampard. Rafa Benitez previously managed the Toffees. Lampard's previous managerial duty was with Chelsea.

    Hungry to get started, says Frank Lampard as ex-Chelsea boss replaces Rafa Benetiz as Everton's new manager-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Liverpool, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 7:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    English Premier League (EPL) side Everton has a new manager. It has roped in English legend and former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard as the new head coach, succeeding Rafa Benitez after the latter was let go last week. It will be Lampard's third managerial stint, having previously managed Chelsea and Derby County.

    Lampard has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, which will run until 2024. His first game in charge will be the FA Cup fourth-round clash against Brentford at Goodison Park on Saturday. His appointment ends the intense hunt for a head coach by the club, while former England manager Roy Hodgson was also a firm favourite for the role.

    ALSO READ: Christian Eriksen makes English Premier League return, signs for Brentford

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Everton (@everton)

    Lampard began his managerial career with Derby between 2018-19, winning 24 of the 57 games he managed and losing 16, having a win percentage of 42.1. He then moved to his boyhood club Chelsea, where he was between 2019-21, working 84 matches and winning 44, besides losing 23 and having a win percentage of 52.4. Overall, he has a career win percentage of 48.2 as a manager, while he is yet to win a title in the role.

    "It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I'm very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, Chairman and the Board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together," Lampard told Everton after being appointed for the job.

    ALSO READ: Manchester United's Mason Greenwood arrested: 6 footballers who were accused of rape

    "You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that. It's a two-way thing. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire, and that must always be our baseline," concluded Lampard.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2022, 7:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants, LSG unveil official team logo and jersey-ayh

    IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants unveil official team logo

    Will Ranji Trophy 2021-22 be played in a different format-ayh

    Will Ranji Trophy 2021-22 be played in a different format?

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal creates history; wins record 21 Grand Slam titles with victory at Melbourne Park-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal creates history; wins record 21 Grand Slam titles with victory in Melbourne

    Mason Greenwoods ex-girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence; Manchester United to look into allegations-ayh

    Mason Greenwood's ex-girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence; Manchester United to look into allegations

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey win Royal Rumble 2022 to set the ball rolling for WrestleMania 38-ayh

    WWE: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey win Royal Rumble 2022 to set the ball rolling for WrestleMania 38

    Recent Stories

    Malavika Mohanan's Maldives sojourn Actress flaunts her sexy curves in colourful swimsuits

    Malavika Mohanan's Maldives sojourn: Actress flaunts her sexy curves in colourful swimsuits

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach

    Masood Khan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan's new envoy to US, a 'bona fide terrorist sympathizer': Congressman

    Masood Khan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan's new envoy to US, a 'bona fide terrorist sympathizer': Congressman

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory

    Millions Of Loss Refunded To Investors On Open Sea-vpn

    Millions Of Loss Refunded To Investors On Open Sea

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon