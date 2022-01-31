  • Facebook
    Manchester United's Mason Greenwood arrested: 6 footballers who were accused of rape

    First Published Jan 31, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
    Mason Greenwood has been arrested over rape claims by his ex-girlfriend. Manchester United has also suspended him. Here are five sportspersons who committed a similar crime.

    English football has been rattled with rape allegations. Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is the latest alleged accused in the same. Notably, it is not the first time it has happened in the sport, as there have been a few notable instances before. In the same light, we look at five sportspersons who were involved in committing a similar crime.

    Mason Greenwood
    Considering the latest abuser, Greenwood's ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson took to Instagram to share brutal pictures of domestic violence. She shared an audio clip of him allegedly forcing her to have sex that accounted for raping. As a result, he has been suspended by the club. Besides, he has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police over charges of suspicion of rape and assault. An investigation is pending.

    Ched Evans
    The Welsh striker who currently plays for Preston North End had landed himself in similar trouble while playing for Sheffield United. He and fellow footballer Clayton McDonald were convicted of raping a 19-year-old girl who was too drunk to consent. The two were handed five years of imprisonment in 2012 before being released on bail in 2014. After further trials, he was found non-guilty and served an £800,000 settlement from the legal firm.

    Adam Johnson
    The former Manchester City winger was alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor 15-year-old girl. He was arrested on charges of sexual offence and child grooming. Although he denied all the charges, the court found him guilty, as he served six years in prison. However, after being jailed in 2016, he was released in 2019.

    Marlon King
    The former Jamaican striker was accused of sexual assault in 2008 while playing for Wigan Athletic. Additionally, he was also charged for assault, occasioning actual bodily harm over the 20-year-old girl, leading to his arrest, and he was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment. Besides, he was also placed on the Sex Offender Register for a period of seven years.

    Guy Madjo
    The former Cameroonian striker was reported to have been involved in sexual abuse at his home in Grayshott in 2014. He was found guilty and was served with three-and-a-half years of imprisonment. Although he was convicted in England, he was already in West Africa and refrained from travelling to England.

    Graham Rix
    The former Chelsea midfielder allegedly had sex with an underaged girl of 15 years in 1999. As a result, he was handed one-year imprisonment and placed on the sex offender registry for ten years. Also, he was banned by the Football Association (FA) from managing players under 16. Later, he told The Independent that he was unaware of the girl being underage.

