    Christian Eriksen makes English Premier League return, signs for Brentford

    First Published Jan 31, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
    Christian Eriksen has signed for Brentford, marking his EPL return. It will be his second EPL club after Tottenham Hotspur. He made headlines during UEFA Euro 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

    Christian Eriksen will be back on the football field in nearly six months. He has signed with English Premier League (EPL) club Brentford, marking his return to England, having played for Tottenham Hotspur before. He was out of action for over six months after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark during UEFA Euro 2020.

    Brentford confirmed Eriksen’s signing on Monday, stating that it is a six-month contract, with an option to extend further. The Danish attacking midfielder previously played for Serie A giants Inter Milan. However, after being essentially out of action this season as he recovered, the Nerazzurri decided to part ways last December.

    It will be Eriksen’s second EPL stint. His previous stint with Spurs was back in 2013-20, during which he played 305 games for the club and scored 69 goals, but with no title success. Overall, he has had a great career, playing 527 games and scoring 109. He began his career with Ajax, where he won five titles, besides winning the Serie A with Inter.

    “I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then. Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team,” said Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

    Eriksen is currently training with Ajax to regain full match fitness while being vaccinated against COVID to grant his entry into the United Kingdom (UK). He is expected to travel to West London in the coming days. However, he will not b

