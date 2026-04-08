Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship 2026 in Shimla. The event sees participation from over 100 players across five South Asian nations and will run until April 11, 2026.

South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship Inaugurated

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship 2026 at the Indira Gandhi State Sports Complex in Shimla on Wednesday. The championship will continue until 11th April, 2026 and features participation from over 100 players representing five countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal.

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Congratulating the participants, the Chief Minister said that such an event was being organised in the state for the first time. He stated that the state government is making every effort to strengthen sports infrastructure to encourage youth to adopt sports as a profession.

He stressed that sports provide a positive direction to youth and help instill discipline, dedication and leadership qualities. He said that active participation in sports also encourages youth to stay away from social evils such as drug abuse.

MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Director of Youth Services and Sports Shivam Pratap Singh, Regional Vice Chairman of the Asia Table Tennis Union Shekhar Gautam, Chairman Himachal Pradesh Table Tennis Association T.P. Chopra, General Secretary Adhish Rana along with other office bearers were present on the occasion.

CM Meets with Computer Teachers' Association

After that, a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Computer Teachers' Association, led by President Suman Thakur, called on the Chief Minister at his official residence, Oak Over, on Wednesday and apprised him of the issues of computer teachers in the state. The delegation also submitted a memorandum outlining their demands.

The members of the association urged the Chief Minister to formulate a permanent policy for computer teachers and also to regularise their services.

The Chief Minister listened to their concerns and assured the delegation that the state government would consider their demands sympathetically.

Mandi District President of the Association, Ramesh Thakur, Una District President of the Association, Hardev Singh and other representatives were present on that occasion. (ANI)