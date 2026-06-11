Bangladesh secured a historic first-ever ODI series win against Australia with a five-wicket DLS victory. Pacers rattled Australia early, reducing them to 0/3. Despite a recovery, Bangladesh chased the revised target with captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz hitting the winning runs.

Bangladesh created history on Thursday, securing their first-ever ODI series victory over Australia with a five-wicket DLS win in the second match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

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Australia's Innings Collapses Early

Australia's innings got off to a disastrous start after they elected to bat first, crashing to 0 for 3 as Bangladesh's pace attack ripped through the top order. Matthew Short endured his third successive duck, leaving a Taskin Ahmed delivery that jagged back into the stumps, before Mustafizur Rahman struck twice in quick succession to remove Cooper Connolly and Matt Renshaw, both caught behind. The visitors finally got off the mark courtesy of a no-ball.

Captain Josh Inglis attempted to halt the slide with a brief counterattack, finding the boundary twice off Taskin, but Bangladesh remained firmly in control. Alex Carey then fell trying to force the pace, slashing a short and wide delivery straight to point, handing Mustafizur his third wicket and deepening Australia's woes.

Nahid Rana came under early pressure from Inglis, who briefly shifted the momentum by striking a four and a six off consecutive deliveries. Cameron Green adopted a more cautious approach at the other end as Australia looked to rebuild from their disastrous start.

The recovery, however, was short-lived. Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam broke a steady 43-run partnership when Inglis miscued a shot to deep cover, departing after a promising counterattacking innings. Marnus Labuschagne, promoted to No. 7 in a reshuffled batting order, received an early reprieve when a mix-up with Green should have resulted in a run-out on just one, but Tanvir failed to collect the throw cleanly.

Taskin Ahmed continued to trouble Labuschagne with his movement off the seam, though the Australian batter managed to hang around. At the other end, Green's patient knock came to an end when he offered Tanvir a straightforward return catch, departing for 25 off 50 balls as Bangladesh tightened their grip on the contest.

At 81/6, Australia's comeback truly began in the form of a century stand between Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett. Fifties to Labuschagne and Bartlett saw the visitors limp to 8-187 when heavy rain ended their innings after 42 overs, but the bulk of the damage was done in the first two overs of the match.

Bangladesh Seals Historic Win

Bangladesh were set 192 to win in 41 overs following a rain delay of nearly three hours, and Bartlett (1-23) continued to provide a spark for the tourists when he dismissed Tanzid Hasan, caught and bowled from the second ball of the innings.

The right-armer posed plenty of questions with the new ball, but the breakthroughs didn't come for Australia as recalled opener Soumya Sarkar (42) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (41) consolidated with a second-wicket stand of 86.

Riley Meredith (1-50) claimed his maiden ODI wicket in his second match, but further contributions from Das (21), Hridoy (40no) and Mehidy (22no) ensured there were no late nerves for the home side.

The determination of the skipper Mehidy to finish the job bordered on irrational, carrying on batting despite a blow to the head and vomiting at least twice during treatment.

Perhaps fittingly, it was their captain who sealed Bangladesh's first ODI series triumph over the format's preeminent team with a six over fine leg in the 35th over.

Riley Meredith claimed his maiden ODI wicket, finishing with figures of 1 for 50. However, useful contributions from Litton Das (21), Towhid Hridoy (40*) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (22*) ensured there were no late jitters for the hosts as they steadily closed in on victory.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy continued batting despite suffering a blow to the head and reportedly vomiting multiple times while receiving treatment, refusing to leave the field with his side on the brink of a historic result.

Mehidy completed the job, launching a six over fine leg in the 35th over to seal Bangladesh's first-ever ODI series victory over Australia, one of the format's most successful and decorated teams.

The third ODI will also be played in Dhaka on Sunday before the two sides move to Chattogram for a three-T20I series. (ANI)