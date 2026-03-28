CSK begin IPL 2026 without MS Dhoni due to injury. With a reshaped lower middle order and new signings, the franchise must rethink batting strategies to survive the crucial opening weeks.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a major challenge at the start of IPL 2026 with MS Dhoni sidelined for at least two weeks. The veteran is undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain, leaving the team without their most experienced finisher.

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Dhoni’s absence has sparked debate among fans. Some believe his time has passed, while others argue his finishing ability remains vital. At 44, Dhoni’s role has been restricted to late‑innings hitting, but his strike rates in recent seasons show he still adds value against pace.

Dhoni’s Finishing Role Still Matters

In 2025, Dhoni struck at 135.17, while in the two prior years he managed 182.45 and 220.54. His ability to accelerate late in the innings is unmatched among CSK’s current domestic recruits. Without him, the lower middle order looks vulnerable.

CSK invested heavily in youth during the 2026 auction, spending INR 14.20 crore each on wicketkeeper‑batter Kartik Sharma and spin all‑rounder Prashant Veer. They also added Sarfaraz Khan and Matthew Short. While Short can handle raw pace, he lacks finishing experience. The others remain largely untested against high‑quality fast bowling.

Chennai also traded in Sanju Samson before the mini auction, giving them a strong top‑order option. However, they failed to secure a proven pace hitter for the lower middle order despite having one of the largest purses available.

Lower Middle Order Concerns

With Dhoni unavailable, CSK’s likely lower middle order features Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, and Jamie Overton. Overton, a seam‑bowling all‑rounder, has power but limited experience in Indian conditions. This combination could struggle in the death overs, where Dhoni’s presence usually steadied the side.

Strategic Adjustments Needed

CSK must now rely on potential rather than proven ability. The franchise will hope its investment in youth pays off quickly. Dube’s hitting power, Sharma’s promise, and Veer’s all‑round skills will be tested under pressure. Overton’s adaptability as both batter and bowler could determine his place in the XI.

Dhoni’s absence is not a blessing in disguise, as some fans suggest. His finishing role remains crucial, and without him, CSK’s batting strategy must adapt. The team’s ability to cover this gap will shape their early campaign and possibly their season.