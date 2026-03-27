Sarfaraz Khan impressed in CSK’s IPL practice match with explosive batting against pace and spin. Despite strong domestic stats, he may struggle to break into the XI ahead of high‑priced recruits Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer.

Sarfaraz Khan has shown promising form in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) practice sessions ahead of IPL 2026. The five-time champions begin their campaign on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals, and their new recruit Sarfaraz is already making headlines with his batting.

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In a video shared by CSK, Sarfaraz was seen dominating in an intra-squad match. He looked comfortable against both pace and spin, playing a wide range of shots. He struck pacers Gurjapneet Singh and Jamie Overton with authority, while confidently sweeping spinners Noor Ahmad and Shreyas Gopal.

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Sarfaraz has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, he scored 329 runs in seven innings at an average of 65.80 and a strike rate of 203.08. Despite such numbers, he has yet to establish himself in the IPL. The upcoming season offers him a chance to prove his T20 credentials on the biggest stage.

Competition for a spot

However, breaking into CSK’s playing XI may not be straightforward. The franchise invested heavily in domestic talents Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer, each costing INR 14.20 crore at the mini auction. Both are ahead of Sarfaraz in the pecking order. For Sarfaraz, patience will be key as he waits for opportunities to arise.

His ability to handle pace and spin, combined with improved shot-making, makes him a strong backup option. He could provide cover for domestic batters if required, ensuring CSK’s middle order remains solid.

CSK’s campaign schedule

CSK will begin their IPL 2026 journey against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. Their fixtures include marquee clashes against Punjab Kings (April 3), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 5), and Mumbai Indians (April 23 and May 2). The side will also face Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants across April and May.

With a packed schedule and high expectations after finishing last in IPL 2025, CSK will rely on depth in their squad