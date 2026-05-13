Jason Holder's all-round impact has been a revelation for Gujarat Titans, who have won five of six matches since his inclusion. He took 3/20 as GT beat SRH by 82 runs, with Kagiso Rabada winning 'Player of the Match' for his 3/28.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has been a revelation for Gujarat Titans (GT) this season with his stunning impact, as since his inclusion in the playing XI, the Titans have won five of their past six matches and have gone to the top of the table. Holder, with his three wickets, was once again in the thick of action as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was skittled out for 86 runs while chasing 169 runs against GT at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

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Holder's All-Round Contribution

As per CricViz, in six matches, Holder has taken 13 wickets at an average of 10.92, an economy rate of 6.35 and a strike rate of 10.3. His bowling average and strike rate are the best in this season for any player with 15+ overs bowled. With the bat, Holder has contributed 58 runs in five innings at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of over 131, with a best score of 23. In the match against SRH, he ended on a 10-ball 11*, holding one end steady with Washington Sundar.

Holder has also been an exceptional fielder, having taken six catches in six matches already. The all-rounder had been slotted into the playing XI against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after his side had won and lost three games each. Since his inclusion, his veteran experience, leadership, and all-round skill have turned GT into a much better side.

GT Dominates SRH in Ahmedabad

Coming to the match, SRH opted to bowl first and GT was reduced to 26/2, with Sai Sudharsan (61 in 44 balls, with five fours and two fifties) carrying out the repair job with Nishant Sindhu (22 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) with a 38-run stand and then a 60-run stand with Washington Sundar (50 in 33 balls, with seven fours and a six). GT reached 168/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of fifties from Sudharsan and Washington. Praful Hinge (2/17 in three overs) and Sakib Hussain (2/37 in four overs) bowled superbly for SRH. Skipper Pat Cummins also had a four-over spell of 1/20.

SRH Skittled Out in Chase

During the chase, Mohammed Siraj (1/11 in three overs) started strong by removing Travis Head for a duck. Kagiso Rabada (3/28 in four overs) dismantled the top-order consisting of Abhishek Sharma (6), Ishan Kishan (11) and Smaran Ravichandran (9), reducing SRH to 32/4 in 5.5 overs.

Later, it was Jason Holder (3/20 in four overs) and Prasidh Krishna (2/23 in three overs) who skittled out SRH for just 86 runs, with SRH skipper Cummins (19) being the top scorer.

Rabada was adjudged to be the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational powerplay spell. With eight wins and four losses, GT stays at the top of the table with 16 points and SRH has slid down to third with seven wins and five losses, with 14 points.