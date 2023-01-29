Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023 Final: Germany edges Belgium on penalties to win 3rd championship; wishes pour in

    Hockey World Cup 2023: The final was held in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. As Germany and Belgium clashed, it was a competitive clash decided on penalties, with the former edging past the latter and winning its third championship.

    Hockey World Cup 2023 Final, GER vs BEL: Germany edged Belgium on penalties to win 3rd championship
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 9:39 PM IST

    The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup concluded on Sunday. Playing at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Germany was up against defending champion Belgium, which turned out to be a competitive contest, ending 3-3 in regulation time. As it moved into the penalty shootout, the former edged past 5-4, thus winning its third world title. It all began in the tenth minute, with Florent van Aubel putting the Belgians ahead, followed by Tanguy Cosyns doubling it in the 11th. Nonetheless, the Germans bounced back, with Niklas Wellen pulling one back in the 29th through a penalty corner, as Belgium led 2-1 at the half-time break.

    In the 41st, Gonzalo Peillat scored through a PC, as Germany drew level before skipper Mats Grambush put the side into the lead seven minutes later. However, the Legians equalised at the 59th, with Tom Boon scoring through a PC, with things heading into the shootout. There were only two bookings in the contest, with Timur Oruz of Germany being green-carded in the 35th, while Nicolas de Kerpel saw the same colour in the 40th.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 Social media shocked as Netherlands pounds Australia 3-1 to take 3rd spot

    During the shootout. Wellen, Hannes Muller and Thies Prinze found the back of the net for the Germans, while for Belgium, it was van Aubel, Cosyns and Antoine Kina. After the regulation ended 3-3, things moved into sudden death. In the first stroke, Wellen and van Aubel hammered the ball in. In the following stroke, while Prinz pummelled it in, Cosyns's shot was denied by German goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg, as the German camp went frenzy in with its third world title victory.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 9:41 PM IST
    ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: India decimates England by 7 wickets; supporters delighted

    Paris Olympics 2024: Asian Games 2023 to act as hockey qualifiers, confirms FIH president Ikram Tayyab

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Social media shocked as Netherlands pounds Australia 3-1 to take 3rd spot

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Still no Shaw as India asked to field first; Chahal comes in

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Indian side is powerful; almost impossible to defeat in home conditions' - Ian Chappell

    Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, shot at by policeman, succumbs to bullet wounds

    ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: India decimates England by 7 wickets; supporters delighted

    BJP leader Sushil Modi calls Bihar CM 'liability' says, 'no coalition with Nitish Kumar in future'

    Paris Olympics 2024: Asian Games 2023 to act as hockey qualifiers, confirms FIH president Ikram Tayyab

    The Hindenburg challenge before Gautam Adani and his empire

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

