Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'All players are very experienced' - Belgium coach Heuvel ahead of title defence

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Belgium shocked the world by winning the title in 2018. As it prepares to defend its maiden title, head coach Michel van den Heuvel has assured that his players are experienced enough to know their roles.

    Hockey World Cup 2023: All players are very experienced - Belgium coach Heuvel ahead of title defence-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 3:44 PM IST

    Defending champion Belgium will bank on seasoned mid-fielders like John-John Dohmen to provide the winning momentum in its bid to retain the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha, which gets underway on January 13. Head coach Michel van den Heuvel stated that players like Dohmen, with more than 400 international caps, will benefit the Olympic champion considerably in its campaign. The defending champion is pitted alongside Germany, Japan and Korea in Pool B. It will face Korea on January 14.

    "Well, all of them are very experienced, and they know the game. They [players like Dohmen] had played here before and won the trophy. So, even though we are under difficult circumstances this time, their presence will help the team. It's so great to have them in our squad," noted Heuvel.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - Odisha CM Patnaik announces Rs 1 crore reward for each player if India wins title

    Suppose the Red Lions, led by Felix Denayer, can defend the title here. In that case, it would become only the fourth nation after Pakistan (1978, 1982), Germany (2002, 2006), and Australia (2010, 2014) to win two successive editions of the men's hockey WC. "We are well prepared. We had been to a training camp in Spain where we won all our games. So, our camp has a lot of confidence that we will do well in the tournament. But obviously, we know it's always a tough competition, so we are excited to get started," Denayer declared on Friday.

    Listing the side he accepts would pose a challenge for Belgium; Denayer said Australia, Netherlands, and Germany would be authoritarian, while India would appreciate the home advantage. "There are a lot of favourites, I think. I think the Netherlands, Germany, and India at home are always strong opponents in Australia. Then, some teams are performing well, such as England, and Argentina, so I think it will not be an easy competition for anyone," expressed the skipper.

    ALSO READ: New Year 2023: Hockey World Cup to ICC World Cup - Sporting events to look out for

    Remembering the exciting final between his team and the Dutch during the 2018 edition, the captain spoke about the same passionate drama that could also be caught this time. The 2018 final, decided by a shoot-out, had witnessed a lot of drama after Arthur de Sloover's endearing stroke in the shoot-out was disowned after a review, and the Belgium side had to stop its festivities halfway.

    But Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vansach made Dutch player Jonas de Geus miss his absolute stroke, and the extravaganzas re-started in the Belgium camp. The Red Lions won 3-2 after the game had terminated in a goalless draw. If identical scenes could be noticed during this edition of the World Cup, Denayer sounded, "Yeah, I think the tournament will be a challenge, but we also have the experience, so we feel confident, and we are hungry to retain the trophy. We are an ambitious group. And, we need these kinds of challenges to perform at our best level."

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - India drawn against England, Spain and Wales in Group D

    Shane McLeod, who led Belgium to the WC and Tokyo Olympics 2020 title bests, is the assistant coach, and the players will also draw from his background from the 2018 WC.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asian Cricket Council ACC labels Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chief Najam Sethi comments against Jay Shah and cricket calendar 2023-24 baseless-ayh

    ACC labels PCB chief Najam Sethi's comments against Jay Shah and cricket calendar 2023-24 'baseless'

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Not easy learning in international cricket - Rahul Dravid on inexperienced side-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Not easy learning in international cricket' - Dravid on inexperienced side

    football Georgina Rodriguez breaks her silence over Cristiano Ronaldo move to Al-Nassr thanks Saudi Arabia for warm welcome snt

    Georgina Rodriguez breaks her silence over Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr; thanks Saudi Arabia for warm welcome

    football premier league chelsea vs man city jack grealish reveals initial struggles to adapt after 100 million pound move 2 years ago snt

    Jack Grealish reveals initial struggles to adapt at Man City after 100 million-pound move 2 years ago

    football premier league Revealed How did Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane snt

    Revealed: How did World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane

    Recent Stories

    Same sex marriages: Supreme Court transfers all pleas to itself seeking legal recognition; check details AJR

    Same-sex marriages: Supreme Court transfers all pleas to itself seeking legal recognition; check details

    Asian Cricket Council ACC labels Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chief Najam Sethi comments against Jay Shah and cricket calendar 2023-24 baseless-ayh

    ACC labels PCB chief Najam Sethi's comments against Jay Shah and cricket calendar 2023-24 'baseless'

    ICAI likely to announce CA Final, Intermediate result on January 10; check notice - adt

    ICAI likely to announce CA Final, Intermediate result on January 10; check notice

    Drake trolled for getting cozy with Qatar World Cup 2022 'sexiest fan' Ivana Knoll at superstar Leonardo DiCaprio's bash snt

    Drake trolled for getting cozy with World Cup's 'sexiest fan' Ivana Knoll at superstar DiCaprio's bash

    BMW unveils latest concept car which changes colours in seconds watch gcw

    BMW unveils latest concept car which changes colours in seconds | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon