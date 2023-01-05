Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Odisha CM Patnaik announces Rs 1 crore reward for each player if India wins title

    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup 2023 will kick start in Odisha on January 13. Meanwhile, state chief minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of ₹1 crore for every player if India wins the title.

    Image credit: PTI

    Ahead of the approaching FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik announced on Thursday that every player of the Indian hockey side would earn ₹1 crore if the team went on to win the title. Patnaik, who travelled to Rourkela, also inaugurated the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex. The World Cup Village was created within a record time of just nine months. It flaunts 225 rooms with all comforts, befitting the importance of the Hockey WC. The World Cup Village will host the participating sides and officials of the impending global tournament.

    Image credit: PTI

    On this affair, the CM interacted with the National Men's Hockey Team, housed at the World Cup Village. "Each player of Team India will be rewarded with ₹1 crore if our country wins World Cup. I wish the best to Team India and hope they will emerge champions," Patnaik said.

    Image credit: PTI

    Players glorified the Odisha government and thanked the CM for designing a holistic hockey ecosystem for the national players. The World Cup Village, the hockey practice centre and the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will contribute to the holistic background of the national and international players for the marque competition.

    Image credit: PTI

    Hockey India (HI) has roped in the Taj Group to deliver impeccable assistance and hospitality that images Odisha's culture. State Sports Minister TK Behera, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, Secretary (5T) VK Pandian, Secretary Sports R Vineel Krishna, MD IDCO Bhupendra Singh Poonia, HI Secretary General Bholanath Singh and other officials of the Odisha government and HI were in attendance during the World Cup Village inauguration.

    (Wit inputs from PTI)

