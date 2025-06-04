synopsis
PM Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, calling the incident “absolutely heartrending.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, calling the incident “absolutely heartrending.”
In a message of condolence posted on PMO X handle, the Prime Minister said, “My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured.”
The stampede occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations and has claimed at least 11 lives, drawing national attention and prompting widespread grief.