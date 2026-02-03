Aditya Arjun Lalage has returned to the Senior Men National Coaching Camp after a two-year hiatus. The Pune-based hockey player is focusing on his attacking skills to reclaim his spot ahead of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26.

For Aditya Arjun Lalage, the journey from Pune's Krida Prabodhini to the international hockey stage has been defined by hard work. Having made his senior debut against Germany in the 2024 Test series, Aditya is now ready to reclaim his spot after two years of honing his skills. Now selected for the 33-member Senior Men National Coaching Camp in Rourkela, Aditya is looking forward to a strong comeback ahead of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aditya's return to the national team isn't just about getting selected; it is about showing how much he has grown. Reflecting on his time away from the senior squad, he highlights his focus on learning and improving his attacking game. "In these two years, I learned by watching the seniors and asking them where I needed to improve," Aditya says. "I focused more on attacking -- specifically, goal scoring inside the 'D'. There were separate sessions for strikers, and I have practised well on that."

'Chak De! India' Sparked the Dream

Interestingly, his love for hockey started in a movie theatre. As a student in the second standard, watching Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India' sparked a dream that would shape his life. It wasn't just the victory that moved him, but the power of teamwork. "I watched the whole movie and felt, 'I also want to play for India,'" he recalls. "My favourite scene was the final match where the forwards, who didn't talk earlier, finally passed the ball to each other to score the winning goal. That passion came to me at that time, and I decided I had to play hockey only."

Forging a Path in Hockey

He was initially selected for the state hostel in Pune (Krida Prabodhini) for his running in the 800m, but Aditya chose hockey over other sports. Under the guidance of Olympian Ajit Lakra, he grew from a young talent into a tactical player, eventually playing a key role in India's Gold Medal win at the FIH Junior Asia Cup in Oman and the FIH Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in 2023.

Learning from the Pros in HIL

The recently concluded Hero Hockey India League (HIL) was a great learning ground for him. Playing for the SG Pipers, Aditya played alongside international stars, gaining experience that has boosted his confidence. He specifically credits his interactions with Argentine striker Tomas Domene. "I spoke to Tommy (Domene) about his routine. He told me, 'Your speed is good, your skill is good. If you go inside the D, create PCs (Penalty Corners), and take shots on goal, you can score more goals," Aditya shares. "Playing with international stars taught me about their mindset -- how they handle mistakes and reset during a match."

Inspired by Legends, Guided by Seniors

Coming from a state that has produced legends like Dhanraj Pillay and the Walmiki brothers, Aditya knows the legacy he carries. He grew up idolising Pillay and attended camps organised by Yuvraj and Devindar Walmiki, listening to their advice on handling pressure. Today, in the national camp, he finds support in senior forwards like Abhishek. "Abhishek bhai helps me a lot. He tells me, 'Don't take any tension, play freely.' His help has been massive for me."

Ready for the Challenge Ahead

As the Indian team gears up to face top teams like Argentina and Belgium in Rourkela, Aditya is clear about his role. He brings speed, an ability to win penalty corners, and a hunger to prove himself. "For me, the message from the coach is clear: use my speed, carry the ball into the D, and make PCs," Aditya says. "In every match, I have to give my 100% for the team -- whether it is attacking or defending." (ANI)