Hockey UP, MP, Odisha, and Jharkhand secured wins in Division 'A' of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship. In Division 'B', Delhi Hockey beat Assam 7-0, while Tamil Nadu and Bengal played out a 2-2 draw.

Hockey Uttar Pradesh (UP), Hockey Madhya Pradesh (MP), Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Jharkhand registered victories in Division 'A', while Delhi Hockey secured a win in Division 'B' on the seventh day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Division 'A' Results

In a Division 'A', Pool D match, Hockey Uttar Pradesh beat Hockey Mizoram 1-0, thanks to a clinical goal from Vaishali Sen (16'), according to a release.

In a Division 'A', Pool C encounter, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Haryana 5-1. For the winners, Naz Nousheen (4', 37') and Priyanshi Bhanwar (57', 58') both scored braces, while Nammi Geethasri (16') added a goal. Jyoti (45') scored the lone goal for Haryana.

In Division 'A', Pool B, the Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Punjab 2-0, courtesy of a brace from Archana Kujur (20', 57').

Meanwhile, in a dominant Division 'A', Pool A performance, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Bihar 9-0. Sandeepa Kumari (2', 42') and Preety Bilung (36', 48') both netted braces, while Pushpa Manjhi (57'), Sewani Kerketta (60'), Sushmita Guria (44'), Mariyam Bhengra (25'), and Richa Minz (27') each contributed a goal.

Division 'B' Results

In Division 'B', Pool A, Delhi Hockey defeated Assam Hockey 7-0. The victory was led by Jyotu (15', 35', 43'), who scored a hat-trick, along with a brace from captain Dipika (19', 59'). Priya (32') and Aashna Kamboj (33') also netted a goal apiece.

In the other Division 'B', Pool A encounter, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu played out a 2-2 draw against Hockey Bengal. Swathi G (20') and V Sri Mathu (48') scored for Tamil Nadu, while Ripika Guria (9') and Quoshish Khatoon (45') found the back of the net for Bengal.

The 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 is supported by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation. (ANI)