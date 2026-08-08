Hockey India announced an 18-member squad for the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 in China. Defender Anmol Ekka will captain the team, which is training under coach Frederic Soyez after a recent exposure tour to Belgium for preparation.

Hockey India unveiled the men's team for the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026, naming an 18-member squad along with two alternate players for the tournament to be held in Moqi, China, from August 30 to September 13. Captained by defender Anmol Ekka, the squad is currently training at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru under the guidance of newly appointed coach Frederic Soyez.

As part of their build-up to the tournament, the team recently completed a productive exposure tour of Belgium, where they competed against strong international opposition. The tour offered the players valuable match experience and key takeaways, enabling the squad to assess their progress, refine their combinations and further strengthen their preparations ahead of the AHF Junior Asia Cup. The team is gaining further competitive exposure through friendly matches against the Malaysian U-21 team at the SAI centre in Bengaluru.

Coach Soyez on Squad Selection

Speaking on the squad selection, coach Soyez said, "We are pleased with the balance and depth of the squad selected for the Junior Asia Cup. The players have worked hard over the past few months, showing commitment, discipline and a strong desire to improve. Selection was based on consistent performances, attitude and the ability to execute our game plan under pressure."

A Platform for Emerging Talent

The AHF Junior Asia Cup is one of the premier junior hockey competitions in Asia, bringing together the continent's top emerging teams in a highly competitive environment. The tournament will provide India's young squad with an opportunity to test themselves against the best in the region as they look to make a strong impression.

"It will be a highly competitive tournament, and we respect every opponent. Our focus will be on playing disciplined, attacking hockey while staying true to our structure, " added Soyez. Highlighting the significance of the tournament in the players' development, the coach said, "This tournament is also an important step in the players' development, and we are confident this group has the potential to deliver strong performances and make the country proud."

The match schedule and pool allocations will be announced closer to the tournament.

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Squad

The Indian squad: Goalkeepers: Vivek Lakra, Kunal Tewatia Defenders: Anmol Ekka (C), Rohit Kullu, Chirag, Ravinder, Ashu Maurya, Sanjit Tirkey, Sukhvinder Midfielders: Adrohit Ekka, Harpal, Jeetpal, Manmeet Singh Rai Forwards: Ajeet Yadav, Prabhdeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Aryan Xess, Lovenoor Singh Alternate Players: Arjun Santosh Hargude, Ritik Lakra. (ANI)