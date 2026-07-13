Lionel Messi will play against England for the first time in his two-decade career in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. The Argentina captain called the upcoming match 'special' as the two nations revive their historic football rivalry.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is set to tick off one of the few remaining firsts in his extraordinary international career when he faces England for the first time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time).

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Despite representing Argentina for more than two decades and facing every other World Cup-winning nation, Messi has never played against the Three Lions. The much-anticipated meeting will finally take place with a place in the World Cup final at stake, adding another chapter to one of international football's fiercest rivalries.

'A Special Match'

"The truth is, it's special," Messi told reporters, as quoted by FIFA, after Argentina's 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland secured their place in the last four. "It's a special match because it's my first time. I've played against everyone except England. And it's special, as I said before, because they're a big team, a powerhouse. It's always nice to play against teams like that, in matches like this, and especially in the semi-finals of a World Cup," he added.

The 39-year-old has previously faced Brazil, Uruguay, Germany, Italy, Spain and France during his glittering career, but England remained the only major football power missing from his international resume. The closest he came was during a friendly in Geneva in November 2005, when Argentina lost 3-2. Messi was unavailable for that match after being sent off on his senior international debut against Hungary earlier that year.

Argentina's Road to the Semi-Final

Argentina head into the semi-final after surviving another dramatic knockout battle, defeating Switzerland 3-1 after extra time. Messi provided the assist for Alexis Mac Allister's opening goal from a corner before Julian Alvarez's stunning strike and Lautaro Martinez's late finish sealed victory. It was also the first World Cup match since Argentina's group-stage win over Poland in Qatar 2022 in which Messi failed to score.

The reigning champions have shown remarkable resilience throughout the knockout rounds, edging Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time before overturning a two-goal deficit to beat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16. "We'll try to get some rest because we've been under a lot of pressure and it's taken its toll," Messi said, as per FIFA. "The squad feels it, but we're in the best possible shape to carry on doing what we've been doing: competing."

Historic Rivalry Renewed

The semi-final also revives one of football's most iconic rivalries. England and Argentina have not met in a competitive fixture since the 2002 FIFA World Cup, when England claimed a 1-0 victory. More than two decades later, Messi now has the opportunity to script his own chapter in the storied rivalry as Argentina chase a place in the final and bid to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

(ANI)