After his selection in India's squads, Harsh Dubey urged young cricketers to be honest to their craft and give 100%. The Vidarbha player, who set a Ranji wicket record, prefers to stay in the present and not think too far ahead.

Harsh Dubey, who recently earned selection in India's ODI and Test squads for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan, shared a message for young cricketers, urging them to remain honest to their craft and give their absolute best in pursuit of success.

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Speaking to ANI, the 23-year-old said many youngsters in Vidarbha look up to established players for inspiration, and his advice to them remains rooted in discipline and commitment. "My message has always been the same, don't cheat your craft, whether it's cricket, studies, or anything else. I want you to give 100 per cent and invest all your time into it. That's the only way you'll see results," Harsh said.

Focus on the Present

Dubey, who has steadily risen through the ranks in domestic cricket with Vidarbha, said he prefers to stay focused on the present rather than think too far ahead, even as questions around future milestones continue to come his way following his national call-up. "Actually, I don't have any set plans. I just take it one day at a time, focusing on what I can achieve today. I don't think too far ahead. People have even asked me about the 2027 World Cup, but I told them I don't want to pressure myself or overthink by looking that far into the future. I want to stay in the present as much as possible and give my 100 per cent," he said.

Record-Breaking Domestic Career

Dubey scripted history in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy by claiming 69 wickets during Vidarbha cricket team's title-winning campaign, setting a new record for the most wickets in a single Ranji season. He surpassed the previous mark of 68 wickets held by Ashutosh Aman from the 2018-19 season, according to ESPNcricinfo.

His returns in the 2025-26 Ranji season were comparatively lower, with 14 wickets from three matches. However, Dubey made a strong impact as captain, leading Vidarbha to their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph.

Across his first-class career, Dubey has taken 133 wickets in 27 matches. With the bat, he has also contributed significantly, registering nine half-centuries and maintaining an average of 25.65. His consistent performances over the past two seasons have also made him a regular feature in the India A setup.

Acknowledging Parental Sacrifices

The Vidarbha cricketer also acknowledged the sacrifices made by his parents throughout his journey, calling them the biggest contributors to his success. "Absolutely. I believe my parents have made the greatest contribution. They sacrificed their personal lives and did so much for me. Today is the day those sacrifices are finally paying off," he added.

India vs Afghanistan: Squads and Schedule

India will face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series from June 14 to June 20, following a one-off Test starting from June 6. Shubman Gill is set to lead the side in both formats, with KL Rahul appointed vice-captain in the longest format, replacing Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the 50-over format.

India's Test squad

India's Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar.

India ODI squad

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey. (ANI)