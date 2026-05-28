The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced the fixtures for the third Bengal T20 League from June 5-21. The 2026 season, featuring 8 men's and 8 women's teams, will be streamed live on JioHotstar. Matches will be held in Kolkata.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday announced the fixtures for the third edition of the Bengal T20 League, which will be streamed live on JioHotstar as the tournament's official streaming partner for the 2026 season.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tournament Schedule and Details

The upcoming edition will feature eight men's teams and eight women's teams, with matches scheduled across two venues in Kolkata from June 5 to June 21. All men's matches will be played at Eden Gardens, while the women's competition will take place at JU Salt Lake Campus, according to a release.

Men's Competition

The men's competition will begin on Friday, June 5, with Adamas Howrah Warriors facing Novus Royals Purulia at Eden Gardens at 7:00 PM. The eight franchises competing in the men's tournament are Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Murshidabad Kings, Sobisco Smashers Malda, Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, and Kolkata Royal Tigers. The league stage will run until June 19, followed by the semi-finals on June 20 and the final on June 21.

Women's Competition

The women's competition will commence on Saturday, June 6, with Kolkata Royal Tigers taking on Novus Royals Purulia at 9:00 AM at JU Salt Lake Campus. The participating women's teams include Kolkata Royal Tigers, Novus Royals Purulia, Murshidabad Queens, Sobisco Smashers Malda, Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, and Adamas Howrah Warriors. The women's league stage will also continue through June 19, with the semi-finals and final scheduled for June 20 and June 21, respectively.

A Platform for Bengal's Cricketing Future

Now entering its third season, the Bengal T20 League has rapidly established itself as one of India's premier state franchise T20 tournaments. Organised by CAB, the league has become an important platform for identifying and nurturing emerging cricketing talent from across Bengal, while simultaneously strengthening the state's domestic cricket structure.

The partnership with JioHotstar is expected to significantly expand the tournament's reach, bringing comprehensive live coverage of both the men's and women's competitions to cricket fans across the country through multilingual streaming access and nationwide digital distribution.

Since its inception, the Bengal T20 League has played a vital role in enhancing competitive opportunities for players across both the men's and women's games. By creating greater exposure and a professional franchise ecosystem within the state, the league continues to contribute to the long-term growth and development of cricket in Bengal.