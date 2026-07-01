English striker Harry Kane is on the verge of matching Geoff Hurst's FIFA World Cup knockout goal record. England faces DR Congo in the round of 32, aiming for a quarterfinal spot after topping their group with seven points.

Ahead of the round of 32 clash against DR Congo, English striker Harry Kane stands on the cusp of history as with one more goal, he will level Geoff Hurst for the second-highest number of goals for England in FIFA World Cup knockouts. England, who have ended as runners-up in the past two Euro Championships and have registered a fourth-place finish in 2018 and a quarterfinals finish in 2022 FIFA World Cup, will take on DR Congo with an aim to secure quarterfinal slot.

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As per Opta Analyst, Kane, who has scored three FIFA World Cup knockout goals, needs just one more to level with Hurst (4), who has second-most goals for England at the knockout stages. English icon Gary Linekar holds the record for most FIFA World Cup knockout goals for England, with a total of six. Kane's goal during the final league stage match against Panama marked his third goal of the tournament and took his tally to 11 FIFA WC goals, past Linekar to become England's highest FIFA World Cup goal scorer. He also moved to 18 goals in major international tournaments for England, including the Euro Championship.

England's Group Stage Performance

Thomas Tuchel's side finished Group L with seven points, matching their best-ever World Cup group-stage tally, also achieved in 2006 and 2022, according to Opta Analyst. England started their campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia and then drew 0-0 with Ghana before sealing top spot with a victory over Panama.