Harry Kane scored two late goals to secure England a 2-1 comeback win over Congo DR in the World Cup Round of 32. He credited the behind-the-scenes standards set by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for his performance.

Kane Credits Messi, Ronaldo for 'Big Moment' Readiness

England captain Harry Kane credited the relentless behind-the-scenes standards set by football greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after producing another decisive World Cup display, saying the countless hours spent on recovery, training and preparation helped him deliver when his country needed him most in the 2-1 comeback win over Congo DR in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 on Wednesday (local time).

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Kane, who scored twice in the second half to rescue England from the brink of a shock exit, said maintaining elite performance over a long period requires commitment away from the spotlight. "That's why you do all the work behind the scenes. The things that you guys don't see when we are in training, when we are at home doing recovery, doing ice baths, doing treatment all the little details that make you be consistently at the highest level for as long as possible," Kane told reporters after the match, as per DAZN Football. "And you know, those guys, like Messi and Ronaldo, they're at the pinnacle of that. So yeah, I'm fitting as well as I've ever felt, and ultimately, when I got onto the pitch, I know all the work I've done behind the scenes will make me ready for big moments. And that's exactly what happened out there today," he added.

England Rescued from Brink of Shock Exit

England looked set for a stunning exit after Brian Cipenga gave Congo DR a seventh-minute lead. The African side defended resolutely and carried their advantage into halftime, frustrating Thomas Tuchel's side despite England dominating possession. Tuchel threw on Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka after the hour mark before introducing Eberechi Eze as England piled on the pressure. The changes transformed the contest, with Gordon providing assists for both of Kane's goals.

Records Tumble in Historic Win

Kane levelled the scores in the 75th minute with a composed finish before striking again in the 86th minute to complete England's comeback and book a Round of 16 meeting with co-hosts Mexico. The brace also saw Kane climb the World Cup scoring charts. He moved past Pele and into a tie with Just Fontaine on 13 World Cup goals, occupying sixth place on the tournament's all-time scoring list. He also became the first English player to score five or more goals at two different World Cups and is now just one goal behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in this year's Golden Boot race.

The victory marked England's first-ever World Cup win after trailing at halftime and only the second time they have recovered from conceding first to win a World Cup knockout match, the other coming in the 1966 final against West Germany. England also extended their unbeaten run against African opposition at the World Cup to 10 matches, the longest such streak by any nation against CAF teams, while Gordon became the first player since 1966 to register two assists as a substitute in a World Cup knockout fixture. (ANI)