Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians' ESA initiative will host nearly 20,000 children for the team's final IPL 2026 home game at Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma said they want to make sure the kids go back smiling and happy.

Education and Sports for All (ESA), the flagship initiative of the Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians, will once again turn the spotlight on young fans when nearly 20,000 children attend the Mumbai Indians' final home game of IPL 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on May 24.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking ahead of the special ESA Match Day, former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said, "We want to make sure that the 20,000 kids go back smiling and happy, having witnessed something special at the Wankhede Stadium," according to a press release.

For thousands of children, ESA Match Day is about much more than simply watching a cricket match. The initiative seeks to create lifelong memories through the power of sport, education and inspiration, while giving young fans an opportunity many only dream of.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, have already been knocked out of the IPL 2026 playoff race after winning four and losing eight of their 12 matches so far. The five-time champions will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Wednesday before returning home for their final league-stage fixture on May 24.

Key Performers This Season

Among the positives for the Mumbai Indians this season has been the form of opener Ryan Rickelton, who has emerged as the team's leading run-scorer with 430 runs in 10 matches. Rohit Sharma too has impressed after recovering from injury. The veteran batter has scored 268 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.67 and a strike rate of 164.42, smashing 19 sixes and 21 boundaries despite missing five matches between April 12 and May 4 due to a right hamstring injury suffered against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

About the ESA Initiative

ESA began as a small initiative in 2010 and has since grown into one of the country's prominent programmes promoting education and sports development under the guidance of Nita Ambani. The initiative has reached more than 21.5 million children across India through support for non-governmental organisations and year-round educational and sporting activities.

Driven by the belief that every child deserves the right to learn and play, ESA focuses on holistic development by improving sports infrastructure, coaching, training and access to equipment across multiple disciplines.