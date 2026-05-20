Bangladesh completed a historic 2-0 Test series whitewash against Pakistan, winning the second Test by 78 runs. Spinner Taijul Islam's six-wicket haul was instrumental in bowling out Pakistan for 358, who were chasing a target of 437.

Bangladesh completed a historic 2-0 Test series whitewash with a comprehensive 78-run victory on Day 5 of the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. This marks Bangladesh's first clean sweep in a Test series against Pakistan at home and second overall, after their 2-0 win in Pakistan back in 2024.

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Taijul Spins Bangladesh to Victory

Chasing a mammoth fourth-innings target of 437 runs, Pakistan put up a spirited resistance but were eventually bowled out for 358. Left-arm spinner Taijul was the architect of the final-day demolition, running through the Pakistani batting lineup to seal a memorable victory for the hosts. He claimed bowling figures of 6/120 in 34.2 overs.

First Innings Action

Opting to bowl first, Pakistan conceded 278 runs in the first innings courtesy of a brilliant counter-attacking 126 from Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das. In response, Pakistan stuttered as they were bundled out for 232 despite a brisk 68 runs off 84 balls from Babar Azam. Bangladesh speedster Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam picked three wickets apiece to hand Bangladesh a crucial 46-run first-innings cushion.

Bangladesh Bat Pakistan Out of the Game

Bangladesh batted Pakistan out of the game in the third innings, posting a massive 390 on the board. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim anchored the innings with a masterful 137 off 233 balls while Litton Das continued his good form with a fluent 69, setting Pakistan a massive target of 437.

Pakistan's Spirited Chase

Pakistan's run chase was built around a gritty 92-run sixth-wicket partnership between skipper Shan Masood (71) and Babar Azam (47) for the third wicket and then a 134-run stand between Agha and Mohammad Rizwan (94). Despite the resistance from the Pakistan batters, Bangladesh spin proved dominant as Taijul Islam claimed wickets of Azam and Masood and then dismantled the tail, finishing the match with a match-defining six-wicket haul.

Following their commanding 104-run victory in the opening Test at Dhaka, this 78-run triumph in Sylhet ensures Najmul Hossain Shanto's side registers a landmark consecutive Test series sweep against Pakistan after their 2-0 win over Pakistan back in 2024. (ANI)