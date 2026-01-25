Harbhajan Singh and Mahesh Bhupathi express excitement for the upcoming World Legends Pro T20 League in Goa, hoping for a large turnout and highlighting its potential for sports tourism. The tournament starts on January 26, 2026.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is hoping that people in Goa turn out in large numbers to watch the upcoming 2026 World Legends Pro T20 League, starting from January 26. "Goa is known for football, and now the 2026 World Legends Pro T20 League is being organised here. I am hopeful that people will come in large numbers to watch cricket," Harbhajan told reporters.

Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the 2026 World Legends Pro T20 League event. While speaking to the reporters, he said, "We are very excited as the greatest players of cricket are here in Goa. The city is buzzing...This is a big opportunity for sports tourism in Goa, and hopefully this event is the start of bigger things for Goa in sports..."

Tournament Details

The World Legends Pro T20 League is scheduled to be played from January 26 to February 4 2026, at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa. It will feature 18 matches in total, including a competitive league stage, followed by two semi-finals and a grand finale, with six teams competing for the inaugural WLPT20 title, per a WLPT20 release.

Franchises and Legendary Players

The six franchises, Rajasthan Kings, Delhi Warriors, Pune Panthers, Dubai Royals, Gurugram Thunders, and Maharashtra Tycoons, will feature 90 legendary cricketers from around the world. This will bring together iconic international stars with some of India's best domestic names to deliver high-quality, competitive T20 action.

Star-Studded Opening Ceremony

The league will get underway with a grand opening ceremony on January 25 2026. The evening will be headlined by a live performance from Sunidhi Chauhan, setting the tone for an action-packed cricketing spectacle and a celebration of sport and entertainment.

Commissioner's Take

Earlier, League Commissioner Michael Clarke said, "Seeing these squads and captains come together is incredibly exciting. Many of these players I have faced on the field during my career, and to watch them return in this format brings back so many great memories. Each team is well-balanced, blending legendary experience with T20 flair, and fans are in for a real spectacle: high-octane matches, unforgettable moments, and a chance to see some of the greatest players in cricket history light up the field once again." (ANI)