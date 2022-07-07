MS Dhoni turns 41: Here's looking at 5 unforgettable MSD moments

MS Dhoni has grown 41 years old. As he celebrates his 41st birthday on Thursday, we take a trip down memory lane to recall his most unforgettable moments.

MS Dhoni has had one of the most illustrious careers in cricket history. The wicketkeeper-batter has become synonymous with calmness as he led India to an ICC World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and ICC T20 World cup win during his stint as captain. Here's looking at five of the most incredible and unforgettable moments during his cricketing career:

2007 T20 World Cup win

India didn't go into the 2007 T20WC with too many expectations. Many of the veterans of the side weren't sent to the tournament, and a relatively young side was sent, with first-time captain MS Dhoni. Against all odds, India won the competition, beating arch-rival Pakistan in the final. Dhoni showed his calmness and tactical awareness throughout the event, including the last over of the tournament, where he showed faith in the inexperienced pacer Joginder Sharma. Sharma repaid this faith as he took the wicket of Misbah Ul Haq to win India its first World Cup title since 1983.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 4 records that prove why 'Captain Cool' is special

World number one in tests for the first time

In 2009, India reached new heights as it became the Test world number one for the first time since the ranking began in 2003. Following a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka, where Captain Cool scored two centuries, India became numero uno in the longest format. The team would keep this position until July 2011.

2011 World Cup win

Before 2011, no host team had won the ODI World Cup. Under Dhoni, India made history as it lifted the ODI World Cup for the first time in 28 years in front of its own fans. Chasing 274, Dhoni took a big call when he sent himself ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh in the Final, with India at 114/3. Dhoni made a 109-run partnership with Gautam Gambhir before finishing the job with Yuvraj with an iconic six.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni birthday gift: Have you seen the digital mosaic with pictures of Dhoni fans?

Double Century vs Australia, 2013

India was trailing by more than 200 runs when Dhoni came into bat in the first home Test against Australia in 2013. What followed was a magical inning. Dhoni made a 128-run partnership with Virat Kohli before batting with the tail and scoring a double century. Dhoni would score 224 off 266 balls, as India would get sizeable and eventually win comfortably by eight wickets. India would subsequently whitewash the Aussies 4-0.

2013 Champions Trophy win

The 2013 Champions Trophy would be the last time Dhoni would captain India in the competition. Behind a new opening partnership of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, India would go to the final. Despite a sub-par total, India would defeat hosts England to win the competition. A pivotal moment in the 20-over final was when pacer Ishant Sharma was given another over by Dhoni despite conceding 11 runs in the previous over. Sharma delivered on his captain's faith as he took a couple of crucial wickets in the over.