Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MS Dhoni turns 41: Here's looking at 5 unforgettable MSD moments

    MS Dhoni has grown 41 years old. As he celebrates his 41st birthday on Thursday, we take a trip down memory lane to recall his most unforgettable moments.

    Happy Birthday MS Dhoni turns 41: Here's looking at 5 unforgettable MSD moments-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Delhi, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 6:00 AM IST

    MS Dhoni has had one of the most illustrious careers in cricket history. The wicketkeeper-batter has become synonymous with calmness as he led India to an ICC World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and ICC T20 World cup win during his stint as captain. Here's looking at five of the most incredible and unforgettable moments during his cricketing career:

    2007 T20 World Cup win
    India didn't go into the 2007 T20WC with too many expectations. Many of the veterans of the side weren't sent to the tournament, and a relatively young side was sent, with first-time captain MS Dhoni. Against all odds, India won the competition, beating arch-rival Pakistan in the final. Dhoni showed his calmness and tactical awareness throughout the event, including the last over of the tournament, where he showed faith in the inexperienced pacer Joginder Sharma. Sharma repaid this faith as he took the wicket of Misbah Ul Haq to win India its first World Cup title since 1983.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 4 records that prove why 'Captain Cool' is special

    World number one in tests for the first time
    In 2009, India reached new heights as it became the Test world number one for the first time since the ranking began in 2003. Following a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka, where Captain Cool scored two centuries, India became numero uno in the longest format. The team would keep this position until July 2011.

    2011 World Cup win
    Before 2011, no host team had won the ODI World Cup. Under Dhoni, India made history as it lifted the ODI World Cup for the first time in 28 years in front of its own fans. Chasing 274, Dhoni took a big call when he sent himself ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh in the Final, with India at 114/3. Dhoni made a 109-run partnership with Gautam Gambhir before finishing the job with Yuvraj with an iconic six.

    ALSO READ: MS Dhoni birthday gift: Have you seen the digital mosaic with pictures of Dhoni fans?

    Double Century vs Australia, 2013
    India was trailing by more than 200 runs when Dhoni came into bat in the first home Test against Australia in 2013. What followed was a magical inning. Dhoni made a 128-run partnership with Virat Kohli before batting with the tail and scoring a double century. Dhoni would score 224 off 266 balls, as India would get sizeable and eventually win comfortably by eight wickets. India would subsequently whitewash the Aussies 4-0.

    2013 Champions Trophy win
    The 2013 Champions Trophy would be the last time Dhoni would captain India in the competition. Behind a new opening partnership of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, India would go to the final. Despite a sub-par total, India would defeat hosts England to win the competition. A pivotal moment in the 20-over final was when pacer Ishant Sharma was given another over by Dhoni despite conceding 11 runs in the previous over. Sharma delivered on his captain's faith as he took a couple of crucial wickets in the over.

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA national basketball association: Zion Williamson ecstatic to sign new contract with New Orleans Pelicans-krn

    NBA: Zion Williamson ecstatic to sign new contract with New Orleans Pelicans

    Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal outplays Taylor Fritz to reach semis thrillingly; social media exuberate-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Nadal outplays Fritz to reach semis thrillingly; social media exuberate

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios breaks new ground to reach first Grand Slam semi-finals; fans elated snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Kyrgios breaks new ground to reach first Grand Slam semi-finals; fans elated

    NBA Summer League 2022, national basketball association: 2nd overall pick Chet Holmgren shines on debut-krn

    NBA Summer League 2022: 2nd overall pick Chet Holmgren shines on debut

    WATCH Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini-ayh

    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 7, 2022

    Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni turns 41: 5 forgotten facts about the former Indian captain-krn

    MS Dhoni turns 41: 5 forgotten facts about the former Indian captain

    NBA national basketball association: Zion Williamson ecstatic to sign new contract with New Orleans Pelicans-krn

    NBA: Zion Williamson ecstatic to sign new contract with New Orleans Pelicans

    Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal outplays Taylor Fritz to reach semis thrillingly; social media exuberate-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Nadal outplays Fritz to reach semis thrillingly; social media exuberate

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios breaks new ground to reach first Grand Slam semi-finals; fans elated snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Kyrgios breaks new ground to reach first Grand Slam semi-finals; fans elated

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon