Erling Haaland's late double gave Norway a historic 2-1 win, knocking Brazil out of the FIFA World Cup. Despite the shock exit, coach Carlo Ancelotti continues to have the backing of Brazil's football federation through the 2030 World Cup cycle.

Carlo Ancelotti still enjoys support from the country's football federation after Brazil were knocked out in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup courtesy of another masterclass from Erling Haaland.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Haaland's late heroics seal historic win for Norway

Erling Haaland produced a sensational late double as Norway shocked five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, booking a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the nation's history. The Scandinavian side, who had never progressed beyond the Round of 16 at the World Cup, withstood sustained Brazilian pressure before striking twice in the closing stages through their star striker. Neymar's stoppage-time penalty reduced the deficit, but it came too late to prevent Brazil's exit.

Federation backs Ancelotti for long-term cycle

Brazil's national team coordinator Rodrigo Caetano said after the game, as quoted by ESPN, "It is now up to us to emphasise the need for a cycle that proceeds normally, with a little more calmness; continuing our work with the coach through the 2030 World Cup while making the necessary adjustments."

"May we have at least a minimum of tranquillity to move forward and prepare for the next World Cup," he added.

Ancelotti took charge of the men's national team in May last year after leaving Real Madrid. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner and a serial winner at the club circuit signed a contract extension in May with Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF), which will keep him through the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Ancelotti, 67, aimed to lift the sixth WC title for Brazil, having achieved everything there to be won at the club level. But instead, Brazil had their worst WC performance since the group stage exit dating back to 1966.

'Still picking up the pieces'

Caetano said that they are "still picking up the pieces" and chose to focus on the positives, such as the committment and professionalism shown by the unit for the entire length of their run in the World Cup.

"Obviously, we're still picking up the pieces," Caetano said. "Everyone is very sad, frustrated, and disappointed -- the players, the staff and the coaching staff. On the other hand, we cannot dismiss the time we spent together. Specifically those 38 days during which the players, all of us, and you all had the opportunity to witness their level of commitment and professionalism -- from the first day to the last," he added.

'We will return even stronger'

Ancelotti said after the match that they will use the loss as a "fuel for the next cycle", and CBF also expressed their support for this sentiment of the manager, posting on X, "The story of the Brazilian National Team is one of great achievements, but also of moments that strengthen our journey. Today we bid farewell to the World Cup, certain that we will return even stronger. Thank you, Brazilian fans."

Marquinhos issues apology, urges for support

Brazil skipper and Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos issued a public apology post-loss and urged the people to still support the men's team. Yet to win a WC since the 2002 triumph, the skipper said fans have "four years to work toward achieving great things at the next World Cup".

On his opponents, Marquinhos said, "They managed to be effective, while we squandered many of the chances we had. We had a penalty kick saved and other opportunities. In the World Cup, the team that makes the fewest mistakes ends up coming out on top."